This Is Us’ Costumer Sues After Sustaining 'Injuries' in On-Set Accident

Trouble on set. A This Is Us employee is suing Paramount Pictures Corporation, claiming that she suffered an injury last year following an accident during filming.

Costumer Jill Stager alleged that she sustained “serious injuries and damages” after falling through a hole on the Paramount Studios set in Los Angles, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Thursday, March 3.

The incident allegedly took place on March 26, 2021, when Stager was “employed as a costumer for the show This Is Us,” per the docs, which were submitted to Los Angeles’ Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Tuesday, March 1.

The employee identified the cause of the accident as “general negligence” and “premises liability” on the part of the studio, claiming she has since suffered wage loss, hospital and medical expenses, general damage and loss of earning capacity.

Stager’s filing also claimed she has “pain and suffering; prejudgment interest” following the accident. The case has been listed as “an unlimited civil case,” meaning it exceeds $25,000 in damages.

The costumer accused the studio of keeping “their premises in an unsafe condition,” and claimed that there was “maintenance or repair work to be done below Stage 3” where the show was filming.

“As part of this work, a hole in the stage surface or flooring was created,” the documents state. “While [Stager] was walking on the stage surface, she fell in the hole, causing her to sustain serious injuries and damages.”

She is seeking “compensatory damages” to be determined “according to proof” of the accident, per the docs.

This Is Us is currently in its sixth and final season on NBC. The final episode is set to air on Tuesday, May 24. Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Jack Pearson, exclusively dished to Us last month about the series finale.

“I think, if anything, there may be a bit of a bit of magic at the end — kinda like life can put something in front of you that maybe you weren’t expecting, but you still feel satisfied with it,” the actor, 44, told Us. “It’s really fulfilling [and] deeply emotional, so I’m sure people will be crying, but it’s gonna feel pretty good in the end.”

This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Us Weekly has reached out to both Paramount Pictures Corporation and NBC for a comment on the lawsuit.

