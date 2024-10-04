Tia Mowry sees no reason why she has to get rid of her wedding dress just because her marriage to Cory Hardrict didn’t last.

In a sneak peek at her upcoming We TV docuseries, Tia Mowry: My Next Act, shared exclusively with Us Weekly, Mowry, 46, reacts to her pal suggesting she burn the gown.

“Nooo!” the actress exclaims before telling a group of her friends about the garment’s special significance.

“Kevin Hall was the designer and he actually made this specifically for me,” she shares. “I don’t have any sadness about this. This dress represents something beautiful to me, you know what I mean? … It was a beautiful day.”

Mowry expands on her reasons for keeping the dress in a confessional.

“It’s not that I’m not ready to let go of my wedding dress, I just think I could totally repurpose it,” she tells cameras. “My wedding dress was priceless. The designer actually custom made my wedding gown, and after my wedding, there were more dresses that were made like it.”

Mowry and Hardict, 44, exchanged vows in 2008 after eight years of dating. Tia’s twin sister, Tamera Mowry, served as her maid of of honor. Tia and Hardrict went on to welcome son Cree, 13, and daughter Cairo, 6, before announcing their separation in October 2022. The exes finalized their divorce in April 2023.

Tia has been candid about the ups and downs of navigating post-divorce life. In April, she shared an Instagram video with voiceover that referred to “recovering from a divorce” as a “whirlwind journey.”

“I found out through the process that divorce isn’t a place where we arrive, it’s entering a new chapter in life with many nuances and no one-size-fits-all handbook,” she explained. “One moment you’re relieved, feeling like you’ve conquered something significant, then suddenly emotions hit you all over again. It’s a side of divorce that isn’t often discussed, especially when there are kids involved.”

The Sister, Sister alum will share more of her experience in Tia Mowry: My Next Act, which premieres Friday, October 4. When announcing the series via Instagram in April, Tia said the show will document her “newly single status” as well as other “behind-the-scenes goings on” from her day-to-day life.

“Recently divorced, for the first time in my life, I am truly experiencing what life is like on my own both personally and professionally,” she wrote in the caption.

Tia recently raised eyebrows in a trailer for the docuseries by saying she wished she and Tamera, 46, were “still close” as “being alone has been the most challenging part” of her divorce.

“[I wish] I could pick up the phone and call her, but that’s just not where we are right now,” she said in the clip, which was released last month.

Tia subsequently clarified the comments, exclusively telling Us that she was referring to physical distance between her and Tamera, not a breakdown of their bond.

“This is basically what I was insinuating: I feel like as we grow up, we all start our own families and their children need to lean on them. We begin to take on new roles and responsibilities within our lives,” Tia said, noting that she and her sister are “still close” emotionally. “That is what that was all about.”

Tamera shares son Aden, 11, and daughter Ariah, 9, with husband Adam Housley.

Tia Mowry: My Next Act premieres on We TV Friday, October 4, at 9:30 p.m. ET. New episodes will air every Friday.