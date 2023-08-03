While it’s many musicians’ dreams to do a collab with Tim McGraw, his dream song partners have no interest in singing with him.

“I’d love to do a song with all five of us at some point. I talk about it all the time and they’re like, ‘I ain’t singing with you, Dad,’” McGraw, 56, revealed in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. “They’ll sing with mom, [Faith Hill] but I’m probably not up to par with the rest of them. I’m the worst singer in the family.”

McGraw and Hill, 55, tied the knot in 1996 and welcomed their daughters Gracie, 26, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21, in 1997, 1998 and 2001, respectively. “They’re the life of the party every time they’re around,” he said of his kids. “They just inspire us in so many ways.”

While fans may not be getting a McGraw family tune anytime soon, the couple’s daughters have inherited their parent’s musical talent. In August 2019, Gracie showed off her impressive vocal chops on her dad’s Instagram while singing Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb’s “What Kind of Fool.”

“PIPES!!!!!! …… Dang, this girl can sing!” McGraw captioned the sweet video. “Gracie and I having fun with Babs and Barry on our trip.”

Maggie, meanwhile, serves as a singer for the band Sister Supply. Audrey also shares song covers via Instagram and posted her rendition of George Jones’ “Beneath Still Waters” in May.

McGraw and Hill often share glimpses of their family of five via social media. In December 2022, the group dressed up as characters from The Godfather and The Great, as well as their favorite “icons” for a trio of themed dinner nights.

Until his kids agree to a collab, McGraw told Entertainment Tonight he’s down to do more projects with Hill. In addition to their multiple duets and joint concert tours over the years, the couple starred as husband and wife in the 2021 Yellowstone prequel series 1883.

When it comes to singing, however, McGraw told the outlet his wife is “exponentially better,” noting, “In my opinion, she’s one of the greatest singers in the world. And so, having to keep up with her singing makes me really step up my game.”

For as big a fan as he is of Hill, McGraw said she’s just as big a fan of his upcoming album, Standing Room Only, which releases August 25. “She makes me play it all the time at home. It’s like, ‘I’ve had enough of it. I don’t wanna hear it,’” he shared. “But she’s always listening to it around the house. She really likes it.”

McGraw will take his new album on the road in 2024 for the Standing Room Only Tour with special guest Carly Pearce.