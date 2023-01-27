Would Tobey Maguire Reprise His ’Spider-Man' Role Again? He Says

Not ruling it out. After playing Peter Parker in the original live-action Spider-Man trilogy, Tobey Maguire teased that his run may not be over yet.

“I love these films and I love all of the different series,” Maguire, 47, who starred in the movies from 2002 to 2007, told Marvel.com on Thursday, January 26. “If these guys called me and said, ‘Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?’ or ‘Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?’ it would be a ‘Yes!’ Because why wouldn’t I want to do that?”

After turning over the role of the web-slinging superhero to Andrew Garfield and later Tom Holland, the Babylon star returned as his version in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“When they called initially, I was like finally! I got the call and was immediately open about coming to do this,” he explained to the outlet. “Not without nerves – you know, ‘What will this look like and what will the experience be?'”

Maguire continued: “But to get to show up with beautiful, talented, creative people and play together? It’s just like, ‘Yes!’ It’s fun and exciting.”

According to the California native, the toughest part of the job is wearing the iconic Spider-Man suit. Maguire noted that the outfit can “definitely be a challenge at times” when he has to put it on.

“But then, once you’re comfortable, there is something fun about it,” he detailed. “As an actor, it helps when you get in your costume. You begin to feel it more and embody it more. You start to feel pretty at home pretty swiftly.”

Garfield, 39, who previously played Peter Parker from 2012 to 2014, discussed returning to the Marvel universe last year as well.

“I wasn’t expecting to ever have a conversation again about potentially playing Peter Parker. I felt very excited to just to be a fan again,” the Golden Globe winner told Variety in January 2022. “But I got this call from [producers] Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige and [director] Jon Watts with this idea. It was immediately undeniable. It sounded incredibly fun, incredibly spiritual — trippy and thematically interesting. On a base level, as a Spider-Man fan, just the idea of seeing three Spider-Men in the same frame was enough.”

For the Under the Banner of Heaven alum, “the pitch was really, really enticing” to hear after taking such a lengthy break.

“They said, ‘You played this character in your way and what would you want to explore if you had an opportunity? If you were dumped into this other universe and faced with this younger you and this older you, how will you respond?’ he explained about returning to his former role. “We talked a lot about mentorship. We talked a lot about brotherhood and about what it is to be the older brother, younger brother and the middle brother. That’s a big spiritual journey to go on, man. And then we just milked out all the fun that we could possibly have.”