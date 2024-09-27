Tom Brady isn’t going to let 35,000 feet get in the way of him staying on top of a busy NFL Sunday.

After calling the Week 2 game between the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for Fox Sports earlier this month, Brady, 47, hopped on a private plane back to his home in Miami. With a full afternoon slate of games to look forward to, however, the future Hall of Famer would be in the sky for most of the action.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel on Wednesday, September 25, Brady showed off how he never missed a beat.

The former New England Patriots quarterback employed a dual-screen set-up for his flight to Florida. On a laptop, Brady watched the nailbiter between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. On a tablet propped up next to the computer, he watched the NFL Network’s Red Zone Channel, which jumps around to the most exciting moments from all the live games.

He enjoyed the games with a giant bowl of pretzels.

Brady was joined on the plane by Gotham Chopra, son of Deepak Chopra and Brady’s producing partner, as the pair watched Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker line up for a game-winning field goal opportunity.

“By the way, that would have been good from 68 [yards],” Brady marveled after Butker, 29, nailed the 45-yard kick with ease.

The game-winner also earned the excitement of Taylor Swift, who was watching live inside Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium to support boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Brady couldn’t help but connect the dots between the Chiefs — who are now 3-0 on the early season and attempting to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls — and Brady’s dynasty with the Patriots, the franchise he spent two decades with and led to six Super Bowl titles.

“We were Patriots fans,” Brady said. “Imagine this for 20 f—in’ years.”

Since making his TV debut on September 8 after signing a massive 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports, Brady has earned his fair share of critics.

Sports radio host Evan Roberts called Brady’s debut an “embarrassment,” Brady’s former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Antonio Brown dragged him on social media and, in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz said Brady needs to “loosen up.”

In the days after his first appearance, even Brady himself was able to admit it wasn’t perfect.

“Certainly a lot of fun,” he said in a video posted to his YouTube channel September 12. “Definitely things to clean up. It’s all a learning process, man.”

Brady and broadcast partner Kevin Burkhardt return to the booth on Sunday, September 29 to see Brady’s former team, the Buccaneers, do battle with Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.