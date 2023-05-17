Facing the music. Tom Sandoval breaks down in tears while talking to Lisa Vanderpump about his infidelity scandal in a teaser for the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale.

In the clip, shared by @queensofbravo via Twitter on Wednesday, May 17, Lisa, 62, questions Tom, 40, about having an affair with Raquel Leviss while in a relationship with Ariana Madix. “I don’t understand a lot of it to be honest,” the U.K. native says of the cheating controversy, which came to light in March.

“I didn’t want to hurt her and Ariana has a hard time with trusting people,” the Schwartz & Sandy’s entrepreneur explains, prompting Lisa to shoot back, “Well what’s she gonna have now? I mean this isn’t a trusting place when you’re sleeping with one of your best friends.” Tom then admits, “I know.”

Later in the conversation, the Missouri native expresses a desire to “have a conversation” with Ariana, 37 — whom he dated from 2014 until they called it quits in March amid the scandal — “when she’s not so angry with me.” The businessman then covers his face in hands as he cries, saying, “I don’t know if I’ll ever get that chance, which kills me.”

As Tom leans against a wall crying and repeatedly saying, “Oh, God,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum comforts him. “Take a moment,” she says. “It’s gonna get better from here on out.”

Earlier in the sneak peek at the finale — which airs Wednesday, March 17, at 9 p.m. ET — Tom claims that he planned to tell Ariana about the affair himself. (Instead, the Florida native found out after discovering a sexually explicit video of Raquel, 28, on her then-boyfriend’s phone.)

“Me and Raquel had every intention of telling Ariana before the reunion. There’s no way we could feel like a human being, either one of us, to have Ariana defending Raquel and me,” he says.

Ariana came to Raquel’s defense on multiple occasions throughout season 10. “Raquel is my friend. She is someone that is kind and sweet and loyal and just a delight since the day I met her,” she told her Something About Her business partner Katie Maloney during the May 3 episode of Pump Rules. “Obviously I love Raquel dearly and she’s one of my closest friends. I not only trust and love her — I trust and love my boyfriend.”

Ariana’s comments came after her friends noticed that Raquel and Tom had been spending more time together, including a late-night dancing session at The Abbey and hanging out in Sandoval’s jacuzzi with Tom Schwartz when Ariana was out of town.

With the Pump Rules season finale drawing near, Lala Kent warned viewers via her Instagram Story on Saturday, May 13, that the episode is an emotional roller-coaster, noting, “if you thought you hated [Sandoval and Raquel] before, just wait.”

She continued: “I would be doing you a disservice if I didn’t tell you what you’re going to need in your final episode of Vanderpump Rules care package. You’re going to need a box of tissues, lots of water and throat lozenges. Make sure you have tea and honey because you will need it for the screaming after.”