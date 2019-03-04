Tom Sandoval Was ‘Pretty Depressed’ After Calling Katie Maloney a ‘Bully’

Tom Sandoval isn’t afraid to admit that he had regrets the morning after he called his Vanderpump Rules costar Katie Maloney a “bully.”

“The next day I woke up I was pretty depressed about that, obviously I love Katie,” the 35-year-old Bravo star told Us Weekly exclusively. “I think that’s one thing about our show … Some people say the opposite of love is hate, that’s not true. I feel like it’s indifference and we all really care about each other and it emotionally charges things.”

While the impassioned exchange between Sandoval and Maloney, 32, has yet to air on the reality series, fans got a glimpse of the argument, in which the TomTom owner called the SUR waitress a “bully” for getting James Kennedy fired, in the midseason trailer.

“I didn’t get him fired, he got himself fired!” Maloney shouted at Sandoval in the clip.

The bartender then clapped back with an imitation of Maloney: “I can say whatever the f—k I want, to anybody. But if somebody calls me fat, I’m getting their ass fired.”

Maloney and Kennedy went at it earlier in the season after the DJ told her to “lose some f—king weight” during the gay pride event at SUR. After the Maloney gave Lisa Vanderpump an ultimatum, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star let Kennedy go from the restaurant.

As for what motivated Sandoval’s insult in the upcoming episode, he simply teased, “You’ll just have to see how that all plays out.”

For more from Sandoval, watch the video above! Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

