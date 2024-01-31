Vanderpump Rules fans will see Tom Sandoval‘s assistant Ann Maddox thrown in the middle of his breakup with Ariana Madix on season 11 of the Bravo series — and it appears she has the makings of a great reality star.

Ahead of her debut on the Tuesday, January 30, return of Vanderpump Rules, Ann launched a podcast with one of Nick Viall‘s former “Viall Files” podcast cohosts Amanda Lifford. On “We Signed An NDA,” Ann and Amanda jump right into the Scandoval-related headlines, including Rachel “Raquel” Leviss recently discussing sending letters to Sandoval post-affair from her treatment center with Ann’s alleged help.

“The context that she brings Ann up in [on Rachel’s podcast] is she’s talking about when was in her mental health treatment facility and her and Tom’s relationship was kind of uncertain, they were corresponding via letters,” Amanda began. “[Tom] Schwartz said, ‘I don’t want to receive your letters anymore. I don’t want to be a part of this.’ So then Tom Sandoval told Rachel, ‘Send them to my house.’ Rachel says, ‘I feel uncomfortable and nervous about this because you share a house with your ex Ariana, what if she sees them?’ Tom says, ‘My assistant will get it.'”

As revealed on the VPR premiere and after show, Ariana got her hands on plenty of the letters and packages, which didn’t surprise Ann.

“My response to that is, ‘Bitch, I don’t work on Saturdays!’ I’m your girl Friday, but I don’t work on Saturdays. That’s the end of that,” Ann told Amanda, referring to the post office also delivering mail on Saturdays. “Also, Ariana wakes up way earlier than all of us because she is a busy, busy lady, and I don’t come into work until 11:00 a.m. So if the mail’s delivered before then, sorry.”

Ann had already been working for Sandoval when his months-long affair with Rachel was exposed in March 2023.

“I was crushed because as a personal assistant, you become part of your bosses’ lives. And it’s no secret that I dearly love Ariana. She’s incredible and so cool,” Ann said. “And the three of us would hang, and there’d be times where I would have to, for work, stay later and you start feeling kind of like a family a little bit, and you become really close. And they were there for me when my dad passed away, which was July of 2022. And those times when you really need people in your life, like, they were there. So it was kind of refueling feelings of my parents’ divorce where I just was like, ‘Mommy, daddy, what?’ … When I did the math in my head [of the affair], I was just shocked.”

She added that it was crazy to learn details from the media: “We might have to cut this out, but reading Reddit and being a personal assistant close to the situation, there were things where I was like, ‘How did you know that?'”

During Tuesday’s premiere, Ariana explained that she strictly communicates with Sandoval through Ann as the exes struggle to agree on what to do with their shared home.

“I still love Ariana so dearly. … And [Tom], there’s love there,” Ann said. “I don’t know what to say right now.”

Ann is seemingly hinting at recently resigning from her job with Sandoval, which she didn’t confirm but Schwartz casually mentioned on a separate podcast earlier this week. Before she quit, she filmed several scenes for season 11.

“In season 11, for the first time, I have a role of being in front [of the cameras] just because of my job. And the only way I could describe it or put context to it is [it’s like] being in the most complicated improv scene in the world,” she said. “But the improv scene is also your real life. My mind is still grasping it. I’m still trying to put context to it. Such a brand new way of being in my world.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.