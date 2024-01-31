Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix Recalls ‘Cringe’ Gift Tom Sandoval Bought for Raquel Leviss

By
Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 Reunion Part 2 Revelations: Raquel Leviss Addresses Her Affair With Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix Hits Back and More
Raquel Leviss; Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval Shutterstock(3)

Ariana Madix recalled an awkward purchase ex Tom Sandoval made for Raquel Leviss when the twosome were “in love.”

“I would be in the house and there’s a box on the kitchen counter and it’s addressed to somewhere in Arizona and it’s just full of who even freaking knows what,” Ariana, 38, recalled during the Tuesday, January 30, episode of the Vanderpump Rules After Show,  which aired following the season 11 premiere. “There’s one thing that I saw that I’m struggling to talk about it because it’s so cringe.”

Ariana went on to share that she discovered a friendship lamp Sandoval, 41, had bought after Raquel, 29, that could help the pair communicate when they were far apart. “It’s Bluetooth where if I touch it where I am, it will turn on where you are,” she explained, adding, “Oh my god, I can’t.”

“Yeah, I was very much in love,” Sandoval said when asked about the communicative lights by producers, noting that he would also send Raquel candy and other gifts to show his affection.

Everything to Know About the Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal - 175

Related: Everything to Know About Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss' Affair, Ariana Split

“I would sign her cards and stamp them with wax,” he continued. “I don’t even send my mom birthday cards they stress me out. I like, learned how to stamp and wax [cards] and I’d put sparkles in [for] when she was halfway through.”

Ariana and Sandoval dated for nearly nine years on the Bravo hit but called it quits in March 2023 when Ariana discovered Sandoval’s affair with Raquel. After season 10 of Vanderpump Rules wrapped later that month, Raquel admitted herself into a mental health facility in Arizona. Five months later, Us Weekly reported that Raquel had cut off contact with Sandoval and would not be returning for season 11.

Prior to breaking ties with the TomTom cofounder, Raquel sent her own set of presents to Sandoval’s home which he still shares with Ariana — including a lightening bolt postcard. (When season 10 of Pump Rules aired, eagle-eyed fans noticed that both Raquel and Sandoval were wearing lighting bolt necklaces before news of their affair came to light.)

Vanderpump Rules Biggest Scandals and Controversies

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast's Biggest Scandals and Controversies

During Tuesday’s “After Show,” Ariana revealed that she would notice mail addressed to Sandoval from Raquel arriving to the house, including the postcard.

“Something comes and you’re like, ‘Is that for me? Oh no, it’s coming from somewhere in Arizona,’” she said, noting that she can’t be sure of Raquel’s “mindset” at the time but speculated that the model had “zero concept” that Ariana could intercept the letter a co-owner of the house.

Sandoval, meanwhile, said that the postcard was sent a “month” before it actually arrived. When Tom Schwartz called sending the letter an “insane” decision, Sandoval agreed, saying he wasn’t sure what Raquel was thinking as she had also sent items to Schwartz’s address.

amazon-turbotax

Deal of the Day

Tax Season Is Here — And Amazon Has a Special Deal on TurboTax View Deal

Everything the Vanderpump Rules Cast Has Said About Their Salaries Through the Years

Related: Everything the 'Pump Rules' Cast Has Shared About Their Salaries

“Leading up to season 11 filming we definitely were communicating and sending each other letters and stuff like that,” he continued. “She’s like, ‘I wasn’t thinking. It was my first time out.’ They had left the [mental health] facility and they had gone out somewhere and she had gotten a postcard and I was like, “I can’t find it. I don’t know where it is.’”

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.

In this article

Everything to Know About the Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal - 171 A Rose For The Grave: The Randy Roth Story Premiere - LA, Los Angeles, United States - 17 Feb 2023

Ariana Madix
Vanderpump Rules Raquel Leviss James Kennedy The Way They Were

Raquel Leviss
Everything to Know About the Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal - 173

Tom Sandoval
VANDERPUMP RULES Bio 538

Vanderpump Rules

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!