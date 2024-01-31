Scheana Shay would like Vanderpump Rules fans to know that all the credit for her recent weight loss goes to Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal – not Ozempic.

During the season 11 premiere of Vanderpump Rules, which aired on Tuesday, January 30, Scheana, 38, discussed how Sandoval’s affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss took a toll on her body, telling Lala Kent, “You know how many people have asked me if I’m on Ozempic lately? No, it’s called Scandoval.”

Ozempic — and similar off-brand versions of semaglutide — have recently been making waves as Hollywood stars have discussed their experience with the diabetes medication. The FDA-approved injections are typically used to help Type 2 diabetes patients with weight management.

Scheana has previously opened up about how the drama surrounding her costars’ personal lives affected her health. (News broke in March 2023 that Sandoval, 41, and Ariana Madix called it quits after nearly a decade due to his infidelity.)

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast: Then and Now While some things never change, the cast of Vanderpump Rules is used to a shake-up … and a touch-up. Vanderpump Rules was introduced to Bravo viewers during a special episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in January 2013. Season 1 starred Lisa Vanderpump, who was a Beverly Hills Housewife at the time, Stassi […]

“Ever since I had [my now 2-year-old daughter Summer], I tried not to weigh myself all the time because I didn’t want to get fixated on the number. And then the last two months of my life have just been insane, there’s been a lot going on that has affected my appetite and working out habits recently,” Scheana shared during an August 2023 episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast. “So I lost more weight.”

Scheana decided to do a random weigh-in, which ultimately became a cause for concern.

“The other day I pulled the scale out of the closet because I don’t keep it out on display anymore because I don’t ever want to get back into that place,” she recalled. “I stepped on it and I was like, ‘It is time to up the food and up the weights. I don’t want to be in the 1-0s.’ I don’t think that is a healthy weight for me. It shows what stress and anxiety does for your body.”

Related: Where Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval Stand With 'Pump Rules' Costars Amid Drama Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval faced major backlash for their cheating scandal — and their Vanderpump Rules costars have been front and center throwing shade. The couple made headlines in March 2023 when Us Weekly confirmed that Sandoval and Ariana Madix called it quits after nearly a decade together due to his infidelity. The beauty […]

The “Good as Gold” artist also threw some shade at people who made jokes about using Ozempic to lose weight, adding, “I have had people ask me currently if I am on [Ozempic] and absolutely not. I wouldn’t do it. It is not for me. I have other friends who — I don’t want to name names — who have made some jokes about it like, ‘Well, after my next baby I will just get on Ozempic.’ And I am like, ‘I don’t think that is what it’s there for?'”

After falling out with both Sandoval and Leviss, 29, due to their affair, Scheana admitted she had a tough time filming season 11. She has continued to defend herself against fan speculation that she forgave Sandoval after footage from the trailer showed them sharing a hug.

Related: Biggest 'Vanderpump Rules' Feuds Ever — and Where the Relationships Stand Raise your glass! Since Vanderpump Rules premiered on Bravo in 2013, viewers have had a front row seat to some of the biggest reality TV fights and feuds. Kristen Doute and Tom Sandoval’s tumultuous relationship was a topic of discussion during the first two seasons. As the pair tried to work out their issues, rumors […]

“I never thought he was a bad guy. He was one of my best friends for almost 15 years. He was the only person who had my back on this show, who fought for me whenever something was unfair and he was the person there in my corner,” Scheana said on a September 2023 episode of her podcast. “I have personally really struggled with all this because I’m like, ‘Yes, you did a really bad thing. But you weren’t a bad friend to me. But then what you have done has affected me.'”

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.