Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz might be in the dog house with pal Tom Sandoval after making a savage joke about him.

During the Tuesday, April 2, episode of the Vanderpump Rules After Show, Sandoval, 41, talked about missing Mya, the dog he adopted with ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix in 2020.

“I miss her. I miss her a lot. I miss, like, running around with her, playing with her,” Sandoval said.

Schwartz, 41, then chimed in, “That’s rich considering you tried to murder her.”

After holding a serious expression for several seconds, Schwartz burst out laughing along with Jax Taylor while Sandoval remained stone-faced.

The quip referenced a heated exchange between Sandoval and Ariana, 38, during Tuesday’s episode of VPR.

“You went into my room with the door closed. Don’t ever f–king do that again,” Ariana told Sandoval after referring to him as a “dog murderer” at a group gathering. “He not only let [my dog] Mya in my room but he then locked her in there for hours. So, while she was trapped in there, she chewed on takeout containers. That carelessness given what she has now ingested could literally end her life.”

Ariana then again implored Sandoval not to enter her bedroom. “That is the only safe space I have at home because you f–king wrecked it,” she said.

The exes split in March 2023 after Sandoval’s months-long affair with their former costar Rachel “Raquel” Leviss came to light. Despite their contentious breakup, Sandoval and Ariana were still residing in their shared home until recently. Us Weekly confirmed last month that Ariana had purchased a $1.6 million home in Los Angeles located 6.6 miles away from her residence with Sandoval.

Ariana took steps toward moving out of her and Sandoval’s house during Tuesday’s episode, which was filmed last summer, by compiling a list of furniture that she paid for herself. Elsewhere in the episode, she had another tense conversation about Mya with Sandoval.

During an epically awkward beach day with the entire VPR cast, Schwartz complimented Ariana and Sandoval on being good pet parents despite their problems. Ariana took issue with the statement.

“I am a dog and cat parent. They are mine. I paid the adoption fees so I bought [Mya]. That’s it,” she explained. “Mya is my dog. I paid for everything that has to do with her. I am the only one who has taken her for a walk. I’m the only one who has ever given her a bath. Suck my d–k.”

After Sandoval replied that by that logic he had a right to their shared home since he found it, Ariana told him to stop speaking to her, and Sandoval left the group outing.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays on Bravo at 8 p.m. ET.