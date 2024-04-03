Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Tom Schwartz Jokes About Tom Sandoval Claiming He Misses Dog Mya: ‘You Tried to Murder Her’

By
Tom Schwartz Jokes About Tom Sandoval Claiming He Misses Dog Mya
Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz might be in the dog house with pal Tom Sandoval after making a savage joke about him.

During the Tuesday, April 2, episode of the Vanderpump Rules After Show, Sandoval, 41, talked about missing Mya, the dog he adopted with ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix in 2020.

“I miss her. I miss her a lot. I miss, like, running around with her, playing with her,” Sandoval said.

Schwartz, 41, then chimed in, “That’s rich considering you tried to murder her.”

Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval's Friendship Over the Years

Related: Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz's Friendship Over the Years

After holding a serious expression for several seconds, Schwartz burst out laughing along with Jax Taylor while Sandoval remained stone-faced.

The quip referenced a heated exchange between Sandoval and Ariana, 38, during Tuesday’s episode of VPR.

“You went into my room with the door closed. Don’t ever f–king do that again,” Ariana told Sandoval after referring to him as a “dog murderer” at a group gathering. “He not only let [my dog] Mya in my room but he then locked her in there for hours. So, while she was trapped in there, she chewed on takeout containers. That carelessness given what she has now ingested could literally end her life.”

Everything Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Have Said About Their Relationship

Related: Everything Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Said About Their Relationship Pre-Split

Ariana then again implored Sandoval not to enter her bedroom. “That is the only safe space I have at home because you f–king wrecked it,” she said.

Tom Schwartz Jokes About Tom Sandoval Claiming He Misses Dog Mya
Ariana Madix. Courtesy of Ariana Madix/Instagram

The exes split in March 2023 after Sandoval’s months-long affair with their former costar Rachel “Raquel” Leviss came to light. Despite their contentious breakup, Sandoval and Ariana were still residing in their shared home until recently. Us Weekly confirmed last month that Ariana had purchased a $1.6 million home in Los Angeles located 6.6 miles away from her residence with Sandoval.

Ariana took steps toward moving out of her and Sandoval’s house during Tuesday’s episode, which was filmed last summer, by compiling a list of furniture that she paid for herself. Elsewhere in the episode, she had another tense conversation about Mya with Sandoval.

Everything Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval Have Said About Their Affair

Related: Everything Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Have Said About Their Affair

During an epically awkward beach day with the entire VPR cast, Schwartz complimented Ariana and Sandoval on being good pet parents despite their problems. Ariana took issue with the statement.

Only $21! Save 73% on These Wireless Earbuds Today

Deal of the Day

Only $21 Today! — You Can Save 73% on These Wireless Earbuds View Deal

“I am a dog and cat parent. They are mine. I paid the adoption fees so I bought [Mya]. That’s it,” she explained. “Mya is my dog. I paid for everything that has to do with her. I am the only one who has taken her for a walk. I’m the only one who has ever given her a bath. Suck my d–k.”

Tom Schwartz Jokes About Tom Sandoval Claiming He Misses Dog Mya
Mya. Courtesy of Ariana Madix/Instagram

After Sandoval replied that by that logic he had a right to their shared home since he found it, Ariana told him to stop speaking to her, and Sandoval left the group outing.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays on Bravo at 8 p.m. ET.

In this article

Everything to Know About the Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal - 171 A Rose For The Grave: The Randy Roth Story Premiere - LA, Los Angeles, United States - 17 Feb 2023

Ariana Madix
Everything to Know About the Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal - 173

Tom Sandoval
Tom Schwartz Bio

Tom Schwartz
VANDERPUMP RULES Bio 538

Vanderpump Rules

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!