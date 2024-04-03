Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval‘s onscreen argument about whether he is a dog murderer or not nearly ended with the police getting called.

During the newest episode of Vanderpump Rules, which aired on Tuesday, April 1, Ariana, 38, was once again forced to interact with Sandoval, 41, because their mutual friends kept inviting them to the same events.

“Short of removing myself entirely from this group of friends, it is not possible to just never be in the same room as my ex, ever,” Ariana told the cameras months after her split from Sandoval following his cheating scandal with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

The group reunited at James Kennedy‘s house for a water tasting, which was tense from the start. Ariana poked fun at Sandoval’s attempts to help around the house — and James’ home wasn’t big enough for her ex not to catch wind of her comments.

“He’s doing so much. He’s doing too much right now. Why is he doing the most?” Ariana asked the other people in attendance.

Sandoval addressed Ariana’s jabs in a confessional, saying, “It makes it harder for me to be in the background or be a wallflower when I hear Ariana making all these comments about me. I have been working hard to rebuild relationships. But with Ariana constantly pushing pressure on people to choose her, the deck is stacked against me.”

In an attempt to change the subject, Ariana was asked about Sandoval’s assistant. Ariana explained the conversation she had with Ann Maddox before referring to Sandoval as a “dog murderer” in front of their costars — which created an opening for Sandoval to try to speak with his ex-girlfriend on screen.

“You went into my room with the door closed. Don’t ever f—king do that again,” Ariana told Sandoval directly. “He not only let [my dog] Mya in my room but he then locked her in there for hours. So while she was trapped in there, she chewed on takeout containers. That carelessness given what she has now ingested could literally end her life.”

Sandoval, however, fired back with accusations that Ariana did not empty her cat’s litter box in “two years.” Ariana shut Sandoval’s claim by pointing out how she just changed it a week ago and Vanderpump Rules provided viewers with footage of her doing exactly that.

“You want to come at me about the litter box when you almost killed my f—king dog? Don’t go in my room,” she fired back. “That is the only safe space I have at home because you f—king wrecked it.”

While speaking to the cameras, Sandoval noted how Ariana was “taking a very quick jump” from him forgetting to let Mya out to “dog murder,” adding, “Mya is OK. There is no dead dog in this situation.”

Ariana attempted to make another point but Sandoval cut her off. In response, she yelled at him while their friend group watched.

“Second of all. Stop interrupting me! My lawyer will be dealing with you. Not me,” she added. “You left the back door open when I came back from SUR. It was wide open. One more f—king example of your carelessness and your callousness when it comes to the house that was my dream house and my children.”

Ariana continued: “Get the f—k away from me. Never look at me in the eye again you piece of s—t.”

After Sandoval tried to stand his ground, Ariana threatened to call the police. “You guys, I am being harassed. I am going to call 911,” she said moments before Sandoval left. “Ruin my life, my home and then f—king attempt to kill my dog by letting her in my room and shutting her in there for hours.”

Ariana didn’t receive support from her Vanderpump Rules costars in person or during their individual confessionals. Lala Kent specifically questioned whether Ariana was to blame for her dog’s recent trip to the emergency vet.

“Should he have gone in the room? No, he shouldn’t have. But the dog eating all this disgusting meat on the side of her bed? Ariana’s fault. Throw your trash away,” Lala, 33, said while referring to Ariana’s post-Scandoval opportunities. “Didn’t you do a trash bag commercial? Shouldn’t you know how to throw trash in the trash?”

Meanwhile, Scheana Shay expressed concern about Ariana’s anger, telling the cameras, “Ultimately what is best for your mental health is to find a way to process those emotions and then move on with your life.”

Ariana, however, made it clear to her friends that she had no plans to make peace with Sandoval.

“I am not capable of having a productive conversation with a f—king sociopath, disgusting, psycho, narcissist, gaslighter [and] piece of s—t,” she concluded. “I will set fire to his f—king ass.”

The situation only got worse when the group once again tried to hang out together on a beach day. When Sandoval joined the group, Brock Davies made a joke about his affair with Rachel, 29, which visibly upset Ariana.

“Can you have this conversation not in front of me because it is f—king disgusting. That’s on you,” she told Sandoval. “The conversation subject matter is disgusting because of you so maybe have it somewhere else.”

Tom Schwartz tried to create peace by complimenting how Ariana and Sandoval prioritize their pets over their issues. In response, Ariana made it clear that she considered the animals in their shared home to be hers now.

“I am a dog and cat parent. They are mine. I paid the adoption fees so I bought her. That’s it,” she explained. “Mya is my dog. I paid for everything that has to do with her. I am the only one who has taken her for a walk. I’m the only one who has ever given her a bath. Suck my dick.”

Sandoval used that as an opportunity to argue that their shared home should go to him since he found it. She subsequently shut him down from speaking to her and Sandoval left the group event again.

“Anything I do or say is obviously a trigger for Ariana,” he said. “I had this delusional idea that we would be even more civil than Tom [Schwartz] and Katie [Maloney].”

The episode ended with Ariana asking why she had to consistently cross paths with Sandoval in order to spend time with her friends.

“This is why I won’t do this again. But you guys keep doing this. He sits there and talks s—t. He is the one who ruined my entire life. Can you do me a favor and keep him away from me?” she asked. “He is never going to f—king get it. He feels very comfortable talking s—t and none of you guys keep him in check. It is really f—king disrespectful. You have to step in as men because he is such a misogynist he requires men because that is who he respects to put him in his place.”

Ariana also called Lala out for “playing devil’s advocate” in Sandoval’s favor.

“He is the devil and you are being his advocate. He is never going to be sorry or remorseful or one iota of that,” Ariana continued. “And you keep shoving him down my f—king throat and what do you think I am going to do? Have the best beach day ever? When I have to hear his jabs at me? What do you expect?”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.