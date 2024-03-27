Ariana Madix put Tom Sandoval on blast for nearly killing her dog Mya.

During a new episode of Vanderpump Rules, which aired on Tuesday, March 26, Sandoval, 41, claimed that Ariana’s rescue dog had a history of eating dangerous items she found in their shared home.

“We had some issues with our air conditioner so I had to go into the main bedroom and close the vents. The door got left open and Mya went in there and ate some weird stuff,” Sandoval explained to Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent and James Kennedy. “Even on top of a couch she shat.”

Sandoval recalled Mya previously eating “500 laxative pills,” adding, “Mya very often gets into things. She’s eaten laxatives, pillows and hair coloring. I know Ariana is very upset at me but no matter what it is clearly an accident.”

Related: Stars Who Have Adopted or Fostered Pets Stars’ best friends! Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and more celebrities have turned to their furry friends for comfort during the coronavirus outbreak — and many are providing forever homes to pups in need. The “Slide Away” singer and ex-boyfriend Cody Simpson introduced their rescue pup Bo to their Instagram followers in March 2020, adding to […]

Ariana, 38, meanwhile, had a different take on the situation. She later told Lala, 33, that she had to rush to get Mya help after the dog was left alone with Sandoval.

“The reason I wasn’t at my house is because I was at the emergency vet because he was so insanely irresponsible with my dog,” she claimed. “She had to have an endoscopy.”

The trouble started when Sandoval left Mya in Ariana’s room when she wasn’t home.

“He went into my room and I had a takeout counter on my nightstand,” Ariana noted. “He not only let Mya in there but then shut her in there for hours. So she ate [everything]. I was home for all of 30 seconds before I rushed her to the vet. The bill is $6,000.”

Lala pointed out that Mya ate items that “could literally kill a dog,” which Ariana echoed back.

Related: Stars Share Cute Pics With Beloved Pets Celebrities may be on the cover of magazines and all over the Internet, but their pets are becoming just as famous! Check out some of our favorites.

“Add it to the laundry list of reasons why my ex cannot be trusted to have decent judgment about anything,” Ariana, who ended her relationship with Sandoval in March 2023 due to his affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, added. “There’s no way I can have a conversation with him right now that isn’t me literally slitting his throat right now. Like physically and being arrested.”

She concluded: “This is not the first time he has given zero s—ts about the wellbeing of what I consider to be my children.”

Ariana previously accused Sandoval of putting her dog’s life at risk in a trailer for Vanderpump Rules season 11. Bravo released a sneak peek in November 2023, which seemingly showed Ariana directly addressing Sandoval on screen.

“Ruin my life, my home and then attempt to kill my f—king dog. My lawyer will be dealing with you,” she fired back.

Filming for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules began months after Sandoval’s affair with Rachel, 29, came to light. As the scandal played out in the public eye, Ariana made it clear that she had no plans to film with Sandoval or Rachel.

“No. I have nothing to say to either of them,” she told The New York Times in May 2023, two months after her breakup from Sandoval. “Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck.”

Related: Celebrities Who Made the Difficult Decision to Rehome Their Pets Giving your pet up may not be an easy choice, but several celebrities including Raquel Leviss and Andy Cohen have stood by their decision. The Vanderpump Rules alum and her dog Graham Cracker were introduced to viewers during Leviss’ relationship with James Kennedy. Following Leviss and Kennedy’s split in 2021, Leviss initially remained Graham Cracker’s […]

Most of the cast members ultimately returned to film season 11 including Ariana, Sandoval, Lala, Schwartz, 41, James, 32, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Ally Lewber and Brock Davies. Rachel, however, did not come back to the show following a 90-day stint in a mental health facility.

Before the season premiere, executive producer Alex Baskin confirmed that Sandoval and Ariana didn’t film any scenes together.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day TurboTax is 20% Off at Amazon Today View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“I wouldn’t say that the wounds have healed,” Baskin told TV Insider in January. “[Tom and Ariana] have not gotten to the other side of what happened. That’s an oddity we cover in all of its fascination. They’re living together but have vastly different faiths and fortunes. In the same house in which Ariana has all sorts of gifts that have been sent to her by sponsors and admirers, Tom has to walk past them every day.”

However, according to the midseason trailer released earlier this month, Sandoval made multiple attempts to speak with Ariana. In Tuesday’s episode, he approached her to bring up legal issues with their shared home but only received one sentence in response before Ariana ignored him completely.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.