Entertainment

This NYC Animal Rescue Named Adoptable Dogs After Bravo Stars: From ‘Pump Rules’ to ‘Below Deck’

By
Meet the NY Animal Rescue That Named Their Dogs After Bravo Stars From Pump Rules to Below Deck GettyImages 1775693548
15
Ariana Madix. Mindy Small/Getty Images ; Courtesy of Waldo’s Rescue Pen/Instagram

A New York City animal rescue is bringing together two things Us loves most: dogs and Bravo.

Waldo’s Rescue Pen, a nonprofit organization, has named some of its adoptable dogs after reality stars from shows including Below Deck, Vanderpump Rules and various Housewives franchises.

“Andy Cohen has the 411 on the newest Real Housewives of NY🍎 The RHONY gals arrived with the number one guy in the group and 35 other incredible pups on their freedom ride to NYC today!” read a post from the shelter’s official Instagram account on Sunday, November 12, alongside photos of adorable dogs. “They are already winning the hearts of everyone they meet including their Bravolebrity namesakes! They’re all up on our site ready for you to apply to adopt them!”

Bravo fans can visit the adoption website to see which dogs are looking for their forever homes. Waldo’s Rescue Pen is a foster-based rescue with a hub in New York City that works with organizations throughout the United States and Puerto Rico to save dogs of all ages and breeds. Their mission is to rescue dogs from the euthanasia list at high kill shelters.

Andy Cohen isn’t the only Bravo star to get a shout-out from the rescue — Southern Charm‘s Austen Kroll and Shep Rose served as inspiration for other pups’ names. Vanderpump Rules fans can even meet dogs named after Lala Kent, Scheana Shay and Tom Schwartz.

On the Housewives front, the rescue honored RHONY newbie Brynn Whitfield, Luann de Lesseps, RHONJ’s Dolores and Frank Catania, Erika Jayne, Harry Hamlin, RHOA’s Kenya Moore, Kyle Richards and estranged husband Mauricio Umansky, Sonja Morgan and RHOC’s Tamra Judge.

Dogs named after Below Deck Sailing Yacht‘s Captain Glenn and Million Dollar Listing‘s Josh Altman are also available for adoption.

Scroll down to see some of the adoptable dogs — and their Bravo namesakes:

