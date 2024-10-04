Tom Selleck isn’t hiding his frustrations following the cancellation of the hit television show Blue Bloods.

“I’m kind of frustrated,” the Magnum P.I. star, 79, told TV Insider during a Thursday, October 3, interview. “During those last eight shows, I haven’t wanted to talk about an ending for Blue Bloods but about it still being wildly successful.”

Selleck — who has starred on the crime drama since 2010 — went on to explain that Blue Bloods ranked nine out of 100 in the Top 100 Shows of 2023-2024, only adding to his frustration and confusion.

“I’m not going to turn into a bitter old guy saying, ‘Get off my lawn,’” he continued. “I don’t believe in holding grudges, but if you were to say to the television network, ‘Here’s a show you can program in the worst time slot you got, and it is going to guarantee you winning Friday night for the next 15 years,’ it would be almost impossible to believe.”

CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach confirmed the network was canceling the show back in May. This is not the first time Selleck has voiced his displeasure over the decision to end the show. During a May interview with CBS News, the actor said he will “continue to think that CBS will come to their senses.”

Clearly, the Quigley Down Under star’s sentiments haven’t changed.

While speaking to TV Insider, Selleck admitted that his “frustration” lies with the fact that “the show was always taken for granted because it performed from the get-go.”

“So, how do I feel?” he continued. “It’s going to take a long time to sort all of this out. I remember after the weekend [of the final episode’s shoot], I said, ‘I’ve got to get to bed early tonight because I have to do my dialogue for Monday.’ Well, there was no Monday. It’s just going to take a while.”

Selleck plays New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan on the police procedural, the monarch of the Reagan family who has a long history of serving in law enforcement. The actor stars alongside Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan and Will Estes. When announcing the cancellation of the show, CBS confirmed the final episodes would air this fall.

Following the announcement in May, the actor revealed that he may have to sell his 63-acre ranch in Ventura Country, California in the wake of the show’s cancellation.

“You know, hopefully I keep working enough to hold onto the place,” he told CBS Mornings. “If I stopped working, yeah. Am I set for life? Yeah, but maybe not on a 63-acre ranch!”

The final eight episodes of Blue Bloods will air on CBS in December.