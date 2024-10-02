The Reagans will gather around the dinner table one last time when Blue Bloods returns for the second half of season 14 — and the end of the series — this month.

Blue Bloods premiered in 2010, focusing on a cop family with former police commissioner Henry Reagan (Len Cariou) and his son, current NYPD commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), at the helm.

When the show began, Frank’s son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) was a detective and his youngest son, Jamie (Will Estes), decided to leave behind his law career to become a cop. (Their eldest brother, Joe, died in the line of duty.) Frank’s daughter, Erin (Bridget Moynahan), isn’t in the family business, but she does work with police as the assistant district attorney (ADA) for the city.

CBS announced in November 2023 that Blue Bloods was ending with a two-part season 14. The first half of the episodes began in February, while the second batch will start this month.

Related: ‘Blue Bloods’ Cast’s Sweetest Moments The cast of Blue Bloods doesn’t just play a family on TV, they’ve become a tight-knit group since the show first premiered in 2010. The CBS series follows the lives of the Reagan family helmed by Tom Selleck’s Commissioner Frank Reagan. Frank’s father, Henry Reagan (Len Cariou), sits opposite him at the group’s weekly Sunday […]

Blue Bloods returns to your screens on Friday, October 18. Scroll down for everything we know about the second half of season 14:

Where Did Part 1 of Season 14 Leave Off?

During the May finale, Henry and Frank got into it over helping one of pop’s friends, a widow, get her 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund benefits. After Frank learned the widow’s husband wasn’t at Ground Zero, he told Henry he couldn’t help, which resulted in Henry briefly leaving their shared home. By the family’s Sunday night dinner, Henry and Frank were back under the same roof and back on good terms.

Jamie and his wife, Eddie Janko-Reagan (Vanessa Ray), went undercover at a rehab facility on what happened to be their fifth wedding anniversary — and yes, they cracked the case. Even though they missed their planned celebration, Henry insisted they renew their vows at the dinner table, which was a sweet moment for Jamko fans.

Who Is Returning?

In addition to Selleck, Wahlberg, Estes, Cariou and Moynahan, fans will see Ray return as Eddie for the second half of the final season. Danny’s partner, Detective Maria Baez (Maris Ramirez), as well as Frank’s team at 1 Police Headquarters (or 1PP as they call it), Abigail Baker (Abigail Hawk), Garrett Moore (Gregory Jbara) and Sid Gormley (Robert Clohessy), will all be back.

What Has Tom Selleck Said About the Cancellation?

“I will continue to think that CBS will come to their senses,” Selleck said during an interview with CBS News on May 5. “We’re the third highest scripted show of all of broadcast. We’re winning the night. All the cast wants to come back. And I can tell you this, we aren’t sliding off down a cliff. We’re doing a good show and still holding our place.”

Filming Wrapped This Summer

Wahlberg documented his final day on set via Instagram in June. “Last day of Blue Bloods ⬇️ Not sure I have the words to describe how I feel about today, or the last 14 years on this special Blue Bloods journey,” he captioned the post. “But I do know how incredibly thankful I am for every moment of it.”

He gushed over the journey, adding, “To the cast, the crew, the guest cast, every background actor, writer, producer and every member of every single dept — thank you. To the people of New York, in every neighborhood and borough, thank you for always showing your love. To the NYPD, thank you for your support and sacrifice, I hope we did you proud.”

Wahlberg concluded by praising “the fans of this show,” adding, “We don’t make it 14 days (never mind 14 years) without you! Your love and support for this show has been one of the great blessings of my life. Thank you.”

Frank Isn’t Retiring

“I’m pretty sure that Frank would stay in his job until the series ended,” showrunner Kevin Wade told TV Insider in August, noting, “We didn’t really pursue that avenue because the show is built on him being the police commissioner of New York City. So to take a detour during the last mile, if this is the last mile, I don’t know what he would be doing down at the hardware store or having coffee with old buddies during the day. I always have to look at stuff that generates stories. Police Commissioner of New York generates stories. He’s the CEO of 35,000 cops.”

The Series Finale Will Feature Family Dinner

“There’s some nice revelations in that last episode of season 14 that wrap up at that family dinner,” Moynahan told Entertainment Weekly in September. “For us to go out on such a special family dinner on our last episode, I think will resonate with the fans. Fans will really get a kick out of some of ’em. And then there might be a surprise that isn’t so hopeful.”

Will All the Reagan Cousins Make a Cameo?

Showrunner Wade confirmed to TVLine in October that Danny’s kids, Sean (Andrew Terraciano) and Jack (Tony Terraciano), will both be featured during the backend of season 14. (Sean has been seen in recent episodes, but Jack went off to college and hasn’t been back as often.)

Erin’s daughter, Nicky (Sami Gayle), and the late Joe Reagan’s son, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), will also be present at some point this season.

“Joe Hill is back and integral,” Wade said, confirming, “Nicky Reagan-Boyle and both of the boys” will be back. He hinted that the question of whether Joe will finally meet — and eat alongside — all his cousins during a family dinner “will be answered in the final episode.”

Related: Look Back at the ‘Blue Bloods’ Cast From Season 1 to Now: Photos Blue Bloods premiered on CBS in September 2010, introducing the world to the Reagan family of cops — and following season 14 fans will have to say goodbye. Len Cariou leads the family as the retired New York police commissioner, Henry Reagan; his son, Frank (Tom Selleck), plays the current PC; Frank’s son Danny (Donnie […]

Mira Sorvino and Debi Mazar Join the Cast

Mazar will make her Blue Bloods debut during the October 18 episode as Queens DA Evaline Romano. She is described as “a no-nonsense prosecutor who’s investigating ADA Erin Reagan for alleged misconduct concerning a jury member in an important gang trial,” according to TV Insider.

Sorvino won’t make her cameo until the November 1 episode, playing new Fire Commissioner Veronica Radley. She will butt heads with Mayor Peter Chase (Dylan Walsh) and Frank when he tries to be the mediator between the pair.

When Does Part 2 of ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 14 Begin?

Blue Bloods final eight episodes begin on CBS Friday, October 18, at 10 p.m. ET. The finale will air in December.

Will There Be a ‘Blue Bloods’ Spinoff?

“We don’t have anything that’s going to be in development soon but it’s a brand, a title and a show that is beloved,” CBS Studios president David Stapf told Deadline in an interview published on July 11. “We’ve got to get it right so we’re taking our time and trying to figure it out, okay, what is the next iteration of Blue Bloods?”

He added, “We have a whole season to go where we intend to celebrate it all season long as to how good that show is, so there’s still time for us to figure that out.”

Paramount Global co-CEO Brian Robbins, for his part, revealed during a shareholders’ meeting in June, “In TV, new franchise extensions are coming for Dexter, Billions, and Blue Bloods.”