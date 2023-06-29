The moment Cam Holmes laid eyes on Emily Miller, he knew it’d be difficult to resist her charms.

Cam and Emily were both cast on the second season of Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle, which aired in June 2021, thinking they were given a free vacation to find love in paradise. However, the streaming giant’s artificial intelligence system, Lana, quickly squashed those hopes when she revealed that the conditions of their stay meant abstaining from sexual practices in favor of pursuing emotional connections.

The England natives sparked an immediate physical connection, going on to lose a chunk of change from the prize pot when they couldn’t keep their hands off each other. Their budding relationship was further tested when Cam was caught flirting with Too Hot to Handle new arrivals.

“In a weird, twisted way, I’m glad it happened because if it didn’t happen in the show, it could have happened later on down the line,” Emily exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2021 after the finale aired. “So at least we nipped it in the bud from the get-go and we both came out of it as better people. We are two very weird people!”

Cam ultimately lost the season 2 prize to fellow contestant Marvin Anthony, but he won Emily’s heart in the end. After the show wrapped Turks and Caicos in February 2020, the twosome decided to move in together when they returned to London.

“All my family absolutely loves her. So I think they might be dreading watching the show a little bit,” Cam told Us the following July. “I feel like my mom’s going to be on my case. … We didn’t know whether to test the boundaries. Now living together, there’s no boundaries at all.”

Keep reading to revisit Cam and Emily’s hottest moments together:

January 2020

Despite a three-year age gap, Cam and Emily fell hard for each other when they jetted off to Turks and Caicos for Too Hot to Handle season 2 — and couldn’t help breaking the sex-free rules.

“I’ve not been a relationship type of girl my whole life, but in that villa, as soon as I saw him, I was like, ‘Wow,’ and he felt the same,” she recalled during a May 2023 appearance on “The Squeeze” podcast. “I know it sounds so cringe, but it was love at first sight.”

July 2021

After the finale aired, the pair confirmed they were still dating and had moved in together.



“We are very much in a relationship. We’re actually in the same house right now, just different rooms,” Emily gushed to Us in a joint Zoom interview with Cam after the show debuted. “We’re living at my mom’s house. We are looking to move out together. That is the next step.”

Cam added at the time that the duo only spent “four days apart” since filming wrapped in February 2020.

December 2021

The couple enjoyed a trip to Inverness, Scotland, weeks after celebrating their first anniversary.

“365 days of loving you 🤍,” Cam gushed via Instagram at the time, sharing kissing pics.

June 2022

After Emily “collapsed whilst being at the shops,” she was taken to the local hospital and diagnosed with an ectopic pregnancy. (According to the Mayo Clinic, the condition occurs when a fetus grows inside of a woman’s fallopian tube instead of her uterus. Since a fetus cannot survive outside of the uterus, a pregnancy loss occurs.)

“If I had left [the fetus in] much longer, my fallopian tube would [have] burst,” she wrote via Instagram. “It’s one of those things you just think will never happen to you. I was just so scared. Not only was I about to lose my baby but I was about to have my fallopian tube removed with the potential of my ovary too.”

Several hours later, Emily was taken into surgery. She recalled, “I don’t know who was crying more me or Cam but was extremely emotional, to say the least.” Emily was discharged the next day.

February 2023

To celebrate their third anniversary, Cam surprised Emily with a trip to Paris.

May 2023

One month after Cam called Emily his “world” in a glowing birthday tribute, she opened up about their future.

“I do [want to get married] really soon, but he’s not interested right now,” Emily told Taylor Lautner and his wife, Tay Dome, on their “The Squeeze” podcast, citing Cam’s age as a primary factor in the decision to take his time.