Tori Spelling took to Twitter after her Beverly Hills, 90210, costar Luke Perry was left out of the 2020 Oscars in memoriam tribute, 13 years after her late father, Aaron Spelling, was also excluded from the segment.

“Now two of the most creative and talented men I have ever known, loved, and lost have not been mentioned in the #oscars memoriam,” the 46-year-old actress tweeted on Monday, February 10. “First, my Dad Aaron Spelling who passed in 2006 and now my friend Luke Perry who passed in 2019. 😢”

Tori’s husband, Dean McDermott, took to Instagram to share a similar message. “Also missing from the in Memoriam is Sid Haig, Tim Conway, Michael J Pollard, Jan Michael Vincent and Cameron Boyce,” the 53-year-old Slasher actor wrote. “Not to mention the 2007 snub of the great Aaron Spelling. Got an explanation for us @theacademyawards.oscars @theoscars2020.”

Social media users were quick to point out that Perry, who appeared in Best Picture nomination Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, wasn’t featured in the tribute. The Riverdale star passed away on March 4, 2019, after suffering a stroke at the age of 52. His passing came one week after the 51st Academy Awards in February 2019.

Tori told Us in September that the cast of the ‘90s drama still “think” about Perry “every day.”

“It’s a huge loss for us and everybody out there,” she said at the time, noting that the cast of BH90210 walked a “delicate line” while paying tribute to Perry during the quasi-revival, which ran for one season last year. “We didn’t want to make it something that people would say, like, ‘Oh, they’re using him as a tool, a narrative, based on a tragedy.’ So we were really mindful of that and everyone kind of wanted to keep it private, and I respect that.”

Tori’s father, Aaron, also passed away after suffering a stroke in June 2006. The late TV producer was known for spearheading dozens of shows, including Charlie’s Angels, The Love Boat, Dynasty, Beverly Hills, 90210, 7th Heaven and Charmed.