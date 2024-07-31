Olympians spend their downtime between competitions in different ways, and swimmer Torri Huske is using her breaks to get ready for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

“Me and my suitemate making bracelets in the Olympic Village for her Taylor Swift concert,” fellow Team USA swimmer Erin Gemmell wrote via TikTok on Tuesday, July 30. “Because there’s always time for Taylor.”

In the video, Huske, 21, and Gemmell, 19, bead an array of bracelets with various Swiftie-inspired lyrics and charms. At one point, the athletes placed five finished bracelets in the shape of the Olympic rings. (Swift’s fans are known to trade friendship bracelets at Eras shows, an homage to the lyrics of Midnights song “You’re on Your Own, Kid.”)

“OK, Olympic rings 👀,” Gemmell added.

Huske and Gemmell are in Paris for the two-week-long Olympic Games. At some point after closing ceremonies, Huske will travel to see Swift, 34, live on stage. The pop star, who launched her Eras Tour in March 2023, has 11 more concerts scheduled in Europe, culminating in a five-night run at London’s Wembley Stadium. Swift will perform additional shows in the United States and Canada later in the fall. Huske has not publicly confirmed which Eras show is in her future.

Huske was the first member of Team USA to earn an individual gold medal in Paris, coming out on top of the women’s 100-meter butterfly. Teammate Gretchen Walsh received the silver, making the two swimmers the first American women to finish 1-2 in the event since 1984.

“I feel like I’m in shock right now,” Huske told reporters after her victory. “I don’t even know how to process it, I feel like I’m going to cry, but I’m also smiling. It’s really surreal. Like you said, I just missed the podium last time [in Tokyo] by a hundredth, so I’m so thankful to be here and to do it with Gretchen is just amazing.”

At the medal ceremony, Huske invited Walsh, 21, to join her on the top podium spot as the national anthem played to the packed crowd at Paris’ La Défense Arena. Huske also took home the silver medal for the women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay, alongside teammates Walsh, Kate Douglass and Simone Manuel.

Huske is still in disbelief about walking away with multiple medals in Paris.

“These past two days have been a dream,” she gushed via Instagram on Monday, July 29. “Thank you so much to my amazing friends, family, coaches, and country! More to come this week for team USA!!!”