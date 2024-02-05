Sorry, Swifties — it looks like Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will not be making their red carpet debut at the Grammys.

Kelce, 34, was spotted boarding a plane to Las Vegas alongside his Kansas City Chiefs teammates on Sunday, February 4, ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. Swift, also 34, was set to attend the Grammys in Los Angeles.

While many Swifties were also hoping that Swift would perform at the awards show, a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that it isn’t planned.

Swift is nominated for six awards this year, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights. The track “Anti-Hero” earned nods for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Swift is also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her song “Karma” with Ice Spice.

The singer has 12 Grammy wins and 52 total nominations throughout her career. Her friend and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff is also nominated for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical for working on Swift’s Midnights.

While Swift will be in Los Angeles for the Grammys on Sunday, the “Cruel Summer” singer will quickly head to Tokyo, Japan, to begin the next leg of her Eras Tour. The first show is set to occur on Wednesday, February 7.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that Swift’s Japan concerts may lead her to miss Kelce’s game in Las Vegas as the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers. Despite concern, the Japanese Embassy took to social media on Friday, February 2, to assure concerned Swifties that their hero won’t have any issues making it to Vegas on time.

“The Embassy of Japan in the United States is aware of recent media reports concerning the steps Taylor Swift will need to take to travel from Tokyo after her concert on February 10th to Las Vegas in time to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVIII,” read a statement shared via X. “Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins.”

The statement continued: “We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red.”