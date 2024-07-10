Your account
Entertainment

Travis Kelce Confirms Astonishing Price Tag of Super Bowl LVIII Suite

By
Travis Kelce. Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Travis Kelce confirmed just how much money fans had to fork over for a Super Bowl suite in February.

In footage from Netflix’s Receiver series, which dropped on Wednesday, July 10, Kelce, 34, asked whether San Francisco 49ers George Kittle would be purchasing a suite for the NFL’s biggest night.

“No, I can’t,” Kittle, 30, replied, to which Kelce added, “Because they’re f–king 3 million dollars?”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end shook his head while recalling the steep price tag of the seats inside Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. “I didn’t know if you guys were teaming up with a couple players or something,” Kelce said.

Kittle, who noted that he has a “good contract” with the 49ers, said he had “talked about” securing a suite.

Christian [McCaffrey] got a nice deal,” Kittle said. “Besides that, it’s just like, ‘You guys are going to be fine.’” (The 49ers running back’s mom, Lisa McCaffrey, previously claimed that a suite was out of their budget. The next day, his now-wife, Olivia Culpo, shared that she bought a suite for their family.)

Days before Super Bowl LVIII, Travis joked about his expenses while reading an Experian ad on an episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast.

After Jason, 36, asked what his brother was “doing differently” ahead of the matchup, Travis replied, “Well, technically, you never want to do anything different, you know? That’s kind of the name of the game. Don’t let the distractions of festivities get you off your game.”

He continued, “I’m not really doing much different other than just counting how much money I’m spending on this damn Super Bowl for family and friends to come. Just making sure I’m on top of those finances and losing all this money.”

Travis and Jason’s mom, Donna Kelce, candidly shared that she wasn’t expecting to sit in the suite while attending Super Bowl LVIII.

“You can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multimillion dollars, so I have a feeling I’m not in a box,” she said during an appearance on the Today show in February. “I have a feeling I’m in the stands.”

Travis Kelce Confirms Price of Super Bowl Suite Taylor Swift Sat In
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Ultimately, Travis’ friends and family did sit in the coveted seats — including his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. After the Chiefs took home the win against the 49ers in overtime, Swift, 34, joined her boyfriend on the field and celebrated his win with a sweet smooch.

Receiver is now streaming on Netflix.

