Travis Kelce took a trip down memory lane while discussing his recent turn as one of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour dancers.

“You brought up background dancers and how much they add to the energy and excitement, so the New Heights team did us a solid and brought out this old tweet from Travis Kelce,” Jason Kelce said on the Wednesday, July 3, episode of the “New Heights” podcast.

Jason, 36, proceeded to read Travis’ post via X from 2014, where he wrote, “I just want to have permanent background dancers to my life … Haha they make singers look so cool.”

When Jason asked whether Travis, 34, still wants background dancers as a part of his life, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end let out a laugh.

“I mean, 2014, yeah, that was my rookie year,” he replied. “I’m down for all that. Maybe not every day, but certain situations. Like, if I score a touchdown, [I] get some backup dancers.”

Travis added that the idea has been “thought about before,” adding, “It’s electric. You can’t deny it.”

While Travis may not have permanent backup dancers in his life, he got to experience it for one night at Swift’s Eras Tour concert in London. Travis made a surprise appearance on stage at Wembley Stadium during the pop star’s Tortured Poets Department set on June 23.

Travis lined up with dancers Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik, who were all dressed in morning suits and top hats. Travis carried Swift, 34, across the stage as she pretended to throw a tantrum. The trio helped her dress before she began singing “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Travis revealed during the Wednesday episode that it was his idea to join his girlfriend on stage.

“I mentioned to Tay, I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 [section]?’ She started laughing, she was like, ‘Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?’ I was like, ‘What? I would love to do that, are you kidding me?’” Travis recalled. “I’ve seen the show enough, might as well put me to work here. And sure enough, she found the perfect part of the show for me to come in. There was no, like, bike in case I ran into somebody else or hit one of the dancers or anything. It was, like, the safest option.”

Travis gushed that “it was an honor” to be on stage alongside “three professionals.” He also teased that his appearance may not be the last time he performs with Swift, who he began dating during summer 2023.

“You can do no wrong when Taylor’s on stage, she’s the best to do it,” he said. “Shout-out to Tay for letting me jump on stage with her. Who knows, might not be the last time.”