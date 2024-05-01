Donna Kelce may have called out her sons for being bad gift givers, but Travis Kelce had an imaginative idea for Jason Kelce’s anniversary gift to his wife, Kylie Kelce.

“I owe Kylie an anniversary gift, I’m not gonna lie,” Jason, 36, admitted to Travis, 34, on the Wednesday, May 1, episode of their “New Heights” podcast. “I’m almost a month post-due on that. We were doing the Cincinnati live show and it distracted me. I gotta come big with something.”

The former Philadelphia Eagles center went on to explain to Travis that there are “traditional gifts for years of your wedding anniversary,” such as something silver or gold for a 25th or 50th anniversary, respectively. Celebrating 6 years of marriage, Jason said that the traditional gift for Kylie, 32, would be something made of iron.

“If you gotta get her something iron, just her a sword,” Travis, 34, enthusiastically suggested. “Make her a sword, Jason.”

While Jason said he didn’t think Kylie would be “into it,” Travis informed his brother that sometimes it’s the thought that counts. “Something is better than nothing,” he told his older brother.

Jason noted that a sword was “definitely better” than the present he already got for Kylie before joking about how his wife might choose to use the medieval weapon. “If she ever wants to break the covenant we’ve made with the Lord, she can use her sword,” he quipped.

Poking fun at his brother’s comment, Travis added, “That’s beautiful. That’s poetry.”

Jason and Kelce celebrated their 6th anniversary on April 14. “6 years since we said ‘I do’ 🥰,” Kylie captioned a black-and-white Instagram Story photo from their wedding day to commemorate their big day. Since tying the knot, the pair have welcomed daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 14 months.

Last month, Kylie gave fans a glimpse at the gift she gave Jason in honor of his retirement from the NFL. She commissioned a wooden replica of the Eagle’s home field, Lincoln Financial Stadium, with his name, uniform number, and accomplishments from this 13-year career engraved in the piece’s base.

“I messaged @danatheo.designs TWO years ago! She came up with this beautiful custom design and then waited for me to give the retirement green light and J’s final list of accolades,” Kylie captioned video of the present via her Instagram Story. She captioned a separate clip: “Thank you so much @danatheo.designs for your patience and the perfect retirement gift! It meant the world to me!”

The piece’s artist, Dana Theobald, later revealed she also made a mini replica of the Kansas City Chiefs’ home field, Arrowhead Stadium, for Travis and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. “A thank you piece that I also sent to Kylie & her family!” she captioned an Instagram video of the artwork last month. “As a small business owner, this was such a cool experience for me and I’m so grateful for every opportunity! 💛❤️.”

In addition to adding jewels of the team’s red and gold colors, Theobald engraved the piece with Swift’s altered lyrics to her song “Karma,” writing, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”