Tyler Cameron hilariously reacted to Matt James’ mom, Patty, joining the cast of The Golden Bachelor.

Tyler, 30, took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 30, to repost a photo from Patty’s social media account. In the photo, she could be seen posing with other contestants who are searching for love later in life. “Looking fine as frog hairs,” he wrote while tagging Matt, 31, in the upload.

Patty’s initial post featured her headshot as well as a cast photo. “Sooo exciting,” she wrote on Wednesday after the inaugural season’s cast was officially announced.

Members of Bachelor Nation were quick to share their excitement in her comments section — and some fans even noted that Patty resembles Celine Dion. Newly engaged Hannah Brown — who previously dated Tyler — lovingly wrote, “PATTY! So exciting!!”

Matt’s girlfriend, Rachael Kirkconnell, added, “She’s ready to find love,” while the former Bachelor supported his mom with heart emojis.

Reality TV fans met Matt after Tyler started on Brown’s season of The Bachelorette in 2019. Matt was initially cast on Clare Crawley’s season in 2020, but due to COVID-19 filming delays, he was selected to be the 2021 Bachelor instead.

Matt and Rachael, 26, immediately hit it off on season 25. Although Matt did not end the show traditionally by proposing at the end of the season, he and Rachael left the show together and continued to date. (The duo weathered controversy after filming when photos surfaced of Rachael attending an Old South-themed party in college, but their relationship has remained steady.)

The Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner on his journey to find love again after the death of his wife in 2017. Along with Patty, the cast includes contestants between the ages of 60 and 75 years old.

Fans have long suspected that Patty might follow in her son’s reality TV footsteps, but Matt and Rachael exclusively told Us Weekly in July that even they did not know for sure whether Patty had been cast. “I keep getting that question, like, if someone knows something, ‘Let me know!’” Matt said at the time.

Rachael, for her part, said, “We don’t know if she’s on it or not. I’m very excited to see whatever happens … I think [Gerry’s] going to be a great Bachelor.” She gushed over his mom, “I’m rooting for love [for Patty] any day, whether it’s on TV or off.”

Matt added that he “just wants [his] mom to be happy.”

Patty was previously married to Matt’s estranged father, Manny James, but the twosome split while Matt was a child.

The Golden Bachelor premieres on ABC Thursday, September 28, at 8 p.m. ET.