If you ask Tyler Cameron, it’s likely Tom Sandoval won’t be thrilled when he hears Raquel Leviss’ recent revelation that she wasn’t “in love” with her Vanderpump Rules costar.

While discussing his partnership with Drizly, Cameron gave Us Weekly insight into Sandoval’s state of mind as they filmed season 2 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test earlier this summer.

“I heard about all the stuff going on — who didn’t in this world, you know?” Cameron said, referring to Sandoval and Leviss’ months-long affair behind Ariana Madix’s back. “I had to sleep next to him. We spent a lot of time together.”

Fellow Bachelor Nation alum Nick Viall previously revealed that Sandoval snuck in photos of Leviss after the cast had to give up their phones while filming the show, which follows 15 stars in the Jordanian desert training with a Special Forces team.

“I did see those. That was interesting,” Cameron told Us. “Hopefully they work out ’cause he seems invested.”

When informed that Sandoval and Leviss are indeed not together, Cameron looked surprised. “Oh, geez,” he responded.

Sandoval isn’t the only Special Forces costar who Cameron got to know on the set of the Fox show.

“[I was] most excited to talk to Robert Horry because I’m just a huge basketball fan. The biggest surprise though was JoJo Siwa,” Cameron told Us. “She was incredible. I’ve only seen pictures of her [and] videos of her prior [to this experience]. I just didn’t know what to expect. You know, this girl with a big bow was all that [I knew]. And she was tough as nails. I mean, she was gritty. She got after it. And her composure for being 20 years old to be a leader in front of 40, 50-year-olds just blew me away.”

Cameron went on to call costar Blac Chyna “my girl.”

“We got to work together on some things, and she was super cool. So sweet, so nice. Very shy and timid at first, but then she started to come out,” he said. ”We worked together on a lot of stuff. She was great.”

When it comes to the living conditions, however, Cameron admitted that “all decency goes out the window.”

“We’re going to the bathroom next to each other, you know, men and women,” he said. “But I think the hardest part for me was the cold. I’m a Florida boy and dealing with that cold just whopped my butt. I struggled with that — you’re never comfortable in the cold.”

Luckily for Cameron, he was able to be in the comfort of his own home when he teamed up with Drizly to try out their new Party Theme & Drinks Generator, throwing an Adult Prom-themed bash with pals.

“If you love to throw parties or host parties like I do, all you gotta do is click one button and boom — it generates a whole theme for you, gives you a whole drink list of what to purchase, and then it gives you how to make all the drinks below,” Cameron explained. “It’s easy. It’s fun. It’s always fun having a festive drink when you’re having a party as well.”

While the app suggests different themes, Cameron opted for Adult Prom after buying a house from the 1970s in his home state.

“We try to go with the theme of throwing it back with the looks, the outfits. My weird mustache,” he quipped. “The mustache has been wearing itself lately, but, you know, it was just a good theme to tie into it.”