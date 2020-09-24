Still finding her footing in the ballroom. Tyra Banks admitted she “messed up” during her second week hosting Dancing With the Stars.

“I hosted the second episode of Dancing with the Stars … and yeah, it wasn’t perfect,” the 46-year-old model began in a TikTok video after the Tuesday, September 22, episode of the ABC competition series. ”Yeah, I had a lot of fun but I messed up, I said the wrong words, but I kept, kept going.”

Banks compared her misstep to contestant Skai Jackson, who nearly fell during her Samba with partner Alan Bersten.

“She got back up and she kept going, and because of that she’s here for another week,” the host said. “So the message is: I messed up this week, Skai messed up this week, but we’re gonna keep on going and going. Forgive yourself when you mess up and keep going.”

Back in July, DWTS fans were surprised when ABC replaced longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews with Banks ahead of season 29. The America’s Next Top Model alum previously admitted that it would be a “challenge” to take over for the beloved duo.

“I mean, you know, Tom Bergeron and Erin. They lead the show, this is one of the top-rated shows in the world,” Banks told Us Weekly on September 4. “So [I’m] respecting the stage that they have set and then adding my icing to that. I feel confident about that, but of course, it’s a challenge, but I don’t back away from challenges.”

She added at the time that she wasn’t worried about anything going wrong during the live show.

“I love when something wrong happens because the world can see, like, the imperfection,” Banks told Us. “I always say, Show the mishaps and the malfunctions and the mistakes.’”

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight, Banks called on Bergeron to call her out if she had any mishaps in her new role.

“Tom, I respect you so much. What you have done for Dancing With the Stars, there’s a reason why it is a successful show. Yes, amazing producers, yes, amazing concepts, but [you]. I hope to do you proud,” she said. “And if I make mistakes, I want you to hit me up in the DMs and let me know. Like, ‘Girl, you messed that up.’ Because I want to make you proud.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.