The Umbrella Academy fans spotted a major editing mistake in the final season.
The fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy started streaming on Netflix Thursday, August 8, and some viewers were quick to notice something that shouldn’t have been seen.
“I’m watching The Umbrella Academy season 4 and noticed that they forgot a whole ass camera rig in the backseat of a car during this shot 😅,” read an X post from a fan with a clip from the fifth episode of the final season.
Another social media user pointed out the “prop snow” that they saw move in another scene. Meanwhile, others poked fun at the lack of attention to detail.
“Omfg they did NOT care,” replied another commentator while someone else added, “I bet they were so tight on the deadline that they forgot to remove it in time.”
While several fans speculated that the show had “become so lazy,” others questioned whether there was a “low budget” that contributed to the mistakes. Not everyone, however, was disillusioned by the onscreen flub.
“But this is why we love it there lmaoo,” read a response. “This is peak comedy.”
Based on the comic book series of the same name, The Umbrella Academy revolved around a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunited to solve their father’s death and to face an imminent apocalypse. Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H. Min made up the main cast.
The series finale ended on a surprising note when each member of the Umbrella Academy chose to die so everything could return back to the original timeline. This didn’t sit well with most fans since they wanted their favorite characters to live.
Two months before season 4 was released, The Umbrella Academy made headlines when showrunner Steve Blackman was accused of toxic and manipulative behavior by former staffers on the Netflix series.
Over a dozen former writers and support staff members who worked on The Umbrella Academy detailed their interactions with Blackman for a Rolling Stone exposé, which was published in June. The employees — who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution — claimed that Blackman demoted or fired staffers who didn’t agree with his ideas, using budget issues as an excuse.
Blackman would also allegedly compliment his employees in public but insult them privately. Others accused Blackman of using ideas pitched by writers without giving them appropriate credit or offering a promotion for their work.
A representative for Blackman issued a statement denying any allegations of retaliation.
“Over six years and four seasons overseeing thousands of crew, actors, and writers, Steve Blackman led The Umbrella Academy to become a beloved series with devoted fans, enthralling stories, and a dedicated team making it all possible,” read the statement. “These allegations from a handful of disgruntled employees are completely false and outrageous, and in no way reflect the collaborative, respectful, and successful working environment Mr. Blackman has cultivated.”
The Umbrella Academy is currently streaming on Netflix.