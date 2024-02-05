Tom Sandoval shared his favorite pickup lines, which earned him some brutal criticism from Vanderpump Rules fans.

The official Instagram account for the Lifetime Movie Network shared a video on Saturday, February 3, of Sandoval, 41, reading some romantic statements as promotion for his upcoming film Tall, Dark and Dangerous.

“Do you have a name? Or can I call you mine?” Sandoval asked. “Are you a campfire? Because you’re hot and I want s’more.”

The reality star shared more of his go-to lines, saying, “I must be in a museum because you’re truly a work of art. Hi, my name is Tom. But you can call me tonight or tomorrow. Have I told you what is on the Valentine’s Day menu? It is me and you.”

On the bright side, these pickup lines are better than the one he exclusively shared with Us Weekly in 2020: “How do you like your eggs in the morning? Fertilized?”

Tall, Dark and Dangerous, which airs on Thursday, February 8, is about a woman named Alice (Jamie Bernadette) who realizes that the perfect guy she met on a dating app (Matthew Pohlkamp) might not be who he seems. In fact, Chris (Pohlkamp) actually steals his identity from his former roommate (Sandoval).

Sandoval’s attempt to promote the movie was met with a lackluster reaction — specifically from Bravo viewers.

“This actually just ruined my day,” wrote one social media user. Meanwhile, a second commentator pointed out that “no one wants this” as a way to get them to watch the Valentine’s Day-themed film.

Sandoval also got some pointers about potential pick-up lines he should have used.

“‘Are you my girlfriend’s best friend? Cause I’d love to cheat on her with you’ 💀😂,” replied a Vanderpump Rules fan in the comments section.

Sandoval’s newest project comes nearly one year after he was largely alienated by the public for cheating on then-girlfriend Ariana Madix. Us confirmed in March 2023 that Sandoval and Madix, 38, called it quits after nearly a decade of dating because of his affair with their costar Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

Since his cheating scandal, Sandoval has surprised Bravo fans with his attempts to excuse his behavior. He recently also decided to use his experience to share an important message about being faithful in relationships.

“One thing that really kept me hanging on [to my affair with Raquel] was the insecurity I had in myself,” he said on his “Everybody Loves Tom” podcast in December 2023. “I felt like. ‘Oh, my gosh, I can’t lose this other person because I’ll never get this.’ I had such an insecurity with myself that I felt if I let this go, it will never happen again. You can [find that again]. And banking on that is a much safer bet than staying and doing and living in that.”

Sandoval went on to explain what led to his infidelity, adding, “You become an addict. You cling on to that fling that you had. That euphoria and that feeling you have when you’re with that person. You start to hide from the reality of the rest of your life. And you just become lost in that. Dude, I look back on that now and I’m like, ‘Holy s–t.’ And [Tom] Schwartz and other people around me, they saw me and I was f–king fixated and barely present.”