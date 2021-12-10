Blink and you’ll miss him! Peter Madrigal may be a SUR staple, but viewers haven’t seen him on season 9 of Vanderpump Rules.

“Shall we watch #VanderpumpRules together tonight? Let’s live #tweet and play a #drinking game: every time you think I’m around – but don’t see me on camera, drink. #PumpRules #IreallyworkatSUR,” Peter, 37, tweeted on December 2.

After a fan commented about how much they missed having him at SUR and on camera, the restaurant manager replied, “I am at SUR working all the time – holiday season is upon us! Bravo shows what they want to, and that’s ok…buying homes & babies = exciting & I’m happy for my friends. But everyone saying OGs are gone or don’t work there isn’t true – I never left. #PumpRules #IreallyworkatSUR.”

Peter, who has been featured on the reality series since its debut in 2013, previously joined the main cast members on various trips. However, he largely stayed behind the scenes at Lisa Vanderpump‘s restaurant.

The reality star recently noted that he wouldn’t mind appearing in more Bravo shows, tweeting earlier this month, “Hello, I am single and like vacations when not working fulltime at SUR. And, they already have 2 bars. Throw me a fricken bone here… 😳#PumpRules #winterhouse.”

Peter’s reduced role on season 9 of Vanderpump Rules comes after a major cast shake-up changed the direction of the series. In June 2020, original stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired after their racially insensitive comments about former coworker Faith Stowers resurfaced. Newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also axed for their own controversial past social media posts.

Later that year, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced that they would not be coming back for season 9.

After the first round of exits, Peter expressed his interest in getting back to work, both on and off screen, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“That’s kind of, like, defined my summer for the last 10 years, nine years. I’m, like, Peter from Vanderpump Rules,” he told Page Six in June 2020. He also noted at the time that he would “definitely come back” for another season.

Peter also admitted that he would be up for his personal life being featured on the show, adding, “My dating life before the quarantine was like this, up and down, left and right [thing], you know? And now, with the quarantine … it is dead.”

While Peter is more than willing to explore a bigger role on the Bravo series, other cast members — including Lala Kent — have voiced their hesitation about returning should the show be renewed.

“I’ve been on this show for six years, I’ve changed a lot as a person — no one can tell me otherwise,” Lala, 31, said during her “Give Them Lala” podcast on Wednesday, December, 8, shortly after filming the reunion special. “So, when I think back on my time [on the show], I love it, it’s been the ultimate mirror for me, but after that reunion, I sat back and thought, ‘Is this the space for me anymore or do we need to do some soul searching?'”

The Utah native hinted that she may be over the drama, adding, “[If] tomorrow they call me and say, ‘We’ve been picked up,’ I would take a big pause because I don’t know if that’s the space for me anymore,” she shared. “I left that reunion feeling not much resolve. I left feeling a bit alone and isolated.”