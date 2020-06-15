Ready for more! Peter Madrigal is eager to get back to filming Vanderpump Rules.

“That’s kind of, like, defined my summer for the last 10 years, nine years. I’m, like, Peter from Vanderpump Rules,” Madrigal, 36, told Page Six in an interview published on Monday, June 15. He also noted that he would “definitely come back” for a ninth season.

The Bravo series usually films during the summer, but the coronavirus pandemic has delayed production. When it returns for season 9, it will look a lot different due to the recent firings of Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute alongside newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni. All four stars recently came under fire for resurfaced racist actions.

Madrigal said he’s not opposed to showcasing his personal life more once filming resumes. “My dating life before the quarantine was like this, up and down, left and right, you know?” he explained to the news outlet. “And now, with the quarantine … it is dead.”

Schroeder, 31, and Doute, 37, were an integral part of Vanderpump Rules. Amid the global political unrest, their former costar Faith Stowers accused them of reporting her to the police in 2018 for a crime she didn’t commit. The Next Level Basic author also drew backlash for a resurfaced image of herself dubbing her all-black outfit as “Nazi chic.”

Schroeder has been dropped by her representatives at UTA and Metro Public Relations amid the controversy. Her podcast, “Straight Up With Stassi,” has also been canceled.

“Stassi has been very emotional by this situation and has been sad and crying, and also angry,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively. “She feels blindsided that she was fired and lost her podcast and sponsorships.”

While a second insider said Schroeder “does feel like she has lost everything she worked so hard for,” both she and Doute are ready to move on from the scandal. “Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished,” their rep, Steve Honig, told Us on Friday, June 12. “Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere.”

Schroeder’s next role, meanwhile, will be motherhood. Us broke the news on Saturday, June 13, that Schroeder is expecting her first child with fiancé Beau Clark.

