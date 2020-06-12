A mother’s love. Stassi Schroeder‘s mom, Dayna Schroeder, tried to make amends with Bravo after the network fired the reality star from Vanderpump Rules.

“Stassi’s mom called Bravo to try and get her rehired,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Bravo announced on Tuesday, June 9, that it had cut ties with Stassi, 31, and her costars Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni for their past racist actions. The Next Level Basic author and Doute, 37, were let go after their former costar Faith Stowers revealed that the pair had reported her to the police in 2018 for a crime that she didn’t commit. Boyens, 27, and Caprioni, 32, for their part, were fired after past racist tweets resurfaced.

Dayna has not only been supporting her daughter behind the scenes, but also publicly encouraged fans to stand by Stassi’s side.

“Please tell Stassi that her khaleesi’s are still here for her! Is she OK?” one person asked the jewelry designer via Instagram on Tuesday.

Dayna replied, “I will, thank you! Follow @standupandsupportstassi.”

The Instagram page features a Change.org petition titled, “Bravo to bring Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute back to Vanderpump Rules.” The campaign has received more than 13,000 signatures of its 15,000 goal.

Stassi’s youngest brother, Nikolai, also tried to rally support for his sister via Instagram in a since-deleted video.

“This goes out to Lisa Vanderpump, Vanderpump Rules, Bravo TV, anyone that has been involved with Stassi getting fired,” the 15-year-old said. “I want everyone to hear me out because my sister is one of the most loving people you will ever meet in your life. She deeply apologizes for what she said and I’m so desperate for her to succeed … I just want her to go as far as she can.”

A source told Us on Tuesday that Stassi is “surprised and upset” by Bravo terminating their business partnership.

“Stassi, in particular, has become a major piece of the Bravo puzzle over the years, and the network truly enjoyed working with her,” the insider said. “That said, racism and discrimination have no place on Bravo, so Stassi, Kristen, Max and Brett left the powers that be with no other option. The people behind the decision are now discussing ways that Bravo can publicly and more thoroughly address the situation.”