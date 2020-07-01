The show must go on. Peter Madrigal is ready to get back to work on Vanderpump Rules after the Bravo show cut ties with Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni.

“Absolutely, yes,” the 36-year-old SUR manager replied when asked about taking on a bigger role for season 9 during an interview on the “#NoFilter with Zack Peter” podcast, while promoting his new app, Celebrity Slots, on Wednesday, July 1. “Taking over the show? No. Yeah, I definitely want to return. Yes, absolutely.”

Peter, who has been featured on the series since season 1, added that the show will always be centered around Lisa Vanderpump.

“You cannot replace Lisa. I’m sorry, no,” he said. “Never! I would never want to replace — no, it’s Vanderpump Rules for a reason, because Lisa is one fabulous woman.”

Bravo announced in June that Stassi, 32, Kristen, 37, Max, 27, and Brett, 32, were fired for past racially insensitive remarks. While sources told Us Weekly that the controversy left the Next Level Basic author, who is pregnant with her first child, devastated, the situation has also brought Stassi and Kristen back together as friends. The He’s Making You Crazy author even attended her former costar’s 32nd birthday party on June 24 with boyfriend Alex Menache at Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s home.

“Stassi and Kristen have been talking more and more,” a source told Us last month. “While they wouldn’t consider themselves ‘best friends’ at the moment, their personal drama with each other has taken a backseat and they’ve been able to reconnect a little and be there for one another.”

Peter, for his part, revealed on Wednesday’s podcast that he didn’t score an invite. He did, however, have nice things to say about Kristen’s new beau.

“I’ve met Kristen’s new man. I’ve met him a few times,” Peter said. “I saw her new man at a little party that I went to this past weekend, so yeah. I met him … I think [Kristen’s ex Brian] Carter is great, but as long as Kristen is happy, that’s all that counts. If you’re happy in your relationship, nobody else should tell you what they think or not think, in my opinion.”

Bravo has yet to announce the official cast or plans for season 9 of Vanderpump Rules, which typically follows the SURvers at Lisa’s West Hollywood restaurants over the summer months.