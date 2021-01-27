Vicki Gunvalson Lisa Rinna Wouldn't Have a Job Without Me

The OG has spoken! Vicki Gunvalson threw major shade at Lisa Rinna and other Housewives, who she claims wouldn’t give her “the time of day” despite her being one of the original stars of the successful reality franchise.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 58, didn’t hold back during a recent interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef” podcast, taking aim at Rinna, 57, for seemingly snubbing her at an event they were both at.

“I don’t think they gave me the time of day. They wouldn’t have a job if it wasn’t for me starting this damn thing,” Gunvalson said. “The last time I saw all of them was either at Bravo Con or Andy [Cohen]‘s baby shower in January of last year. And truly, you know, Lisa Rinna didn’t give me the time of day. I said hi to her, and she was like, ‘Oh yeah, you’re Orange County.'”

Gunvalson said she “felt looked down on” by the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. “She’s up on the tables dancing. I’m like, ‘Why? This is Andy’s baby shower. You want attention?'” the businesswoman recalled. “It was just all very, I just sat back going, ‘Wow, this is a little messed up.’ … Everybody was having fun. But you just see it from a different perspective when you’re not on [the show] anymore.”

The Coto Insurance founder was one of the original cast members of RHOC when it debuted on Bravo in 2006 and remained on the series for 14 seasons. After being demoted to “friend” status for season 14, Gunvalson announced in January 2020 that it was “time to say goodbye” to the franchise.

“I will always be the OG of the OC. … It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I love all my fans, and I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience which my family and I have will never forget.”

Rinna, for her part, joined RHOBH for its fifth season in 2014. Since exiting the Housewives world, Gunvalson said she views those “theatrical experiences” and eccentric behavior “through different lenses” than current cast members might.

“I have been there. I’ve done that,” she said on the podcast. “I’ve wanted people to stare at me. I wanted them to know [that] I know how to ‘whoop it up.'”

Since stepping away from the spotlight, Gunvalson hasn’t held back when it comes to criticizing current RHOC stars, including Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Emily Simpson and Braunwyn Windham-Burke. When season 15 premiered in October 2020, Gunvalson had plenty of thoughts. She shared a photo of the ladies of season 11 — Meghan King Edmonds, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Beador, 56, and Dodd, 45, whose face was covered with a clown emoji.

“I miss THIS RHOC cast!!! Except for Kelly,” she captioned her Instagram Story at the time, adding a poll that ended with 82 percent of her followers voting in favor of the old cast.