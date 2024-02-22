A Virgin River prequel series is currently in the works at Netflix.

Deadline reported on Thursday, February 22, that the streaming service was in development on the spinoff series. Thursday also marked the first day of production for season 6 of Virgin River, which is filming in Vancouver, Canada. The series is expected to come back to Netflix in 2025.

According to the outlet, the prequel would follow Mel’s (Alexandra Breckenridge) parents: Sarah Jensen and Everett Reed (John Allen Nelson). Mel found out the identity of her biological father during the Virgin River Christmas special.

Season 6 of Virgin River will tease Sarah and Everett’s origin story through flashback scenes of the couple when they were younger. Casting is currently underway for actors to play the characters in guest star capacity. They would subsequently become the leads of the prequel series in the event it is picked up by Netflix.

Related: Everything to Know About ‘Virgin River’ Season 6 Virgin River fans can expect a lot more romance and fun when the show returns for season 6. “I think my intention was never to have subsequent seasons match the intensity of season five,” showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told The Hollywood Reporter in December 2023. “I would say that going into season 6, my intention […]

Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith, who will write the script, previously hinted that fans would learn more about Sarah and Everett’s romance.

“What we’re exploring more in season 6 [of Virgin River] is who Everett Reid is, what his backstory is, what his connection to Virgin River was when he met her mom and then also what it is today,” he told Deadline in December 2023, noting that the upcoming season will explore the “relationship of Everett with the town as well as Everett and Mel.”

During season 5, which debuted in November 2023, Mel learned of her biological dad through love letters he once sent her mother. Everett initially pretended not to know who Mel was but ultimately returned with a music box that featured Sarah’s voice. He told Mel he had something important to share with her before the screen faded to black.

Related: Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2024-2025? As networks make decisions about their programming, Us Weekly will continue to track what has been renewed and which TV shows have been canceled. Slow Horses was the first show to score a renewal in 2024. In early January, Apple TV+ picked up the series for a fifth season, which will be based on Mick […]

“He’s hinting at something that will make their relationship more complicated, so we’ll say it’s negative,” Smith told Entertainment Weekly that same month.

Breckenridge, 41, weighed in on the potential revelation as well, adding, “It’s going to be a little strange. Everett says, ‘There’s something I need to tell you.’ I don’t know if that has anything to do with any of the people that she’s around in the town or Doc or anyone.”

Related: Netflix’s 'Virgin River' Cast's Best Behind-the-Scenes Moments: Photos So much love! The cast of Virgin River is used to drama on camera, but off screen the actors have a close bond — and lots of fun filming their Netflix show. Fans were introduced to midwife and nurse practitioner Melinda “Mel” Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) in 2019 when she relocated to the small town of […]

Virgin River, which premiered in 2019, follows the lives of residents living in a small town in Northern California, including Mel and her love interest Jack (Martin Henderson). The series also stars Colin Lawrence, Annette O’Toole, Tim Matheson, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Sarah Dugdale, Zibby Allen, Marco Grazzini, Mark Ghanimé and Kai Bradbury.

Netflix has yet to announce a return date for Virgin River.