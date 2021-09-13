In sync! Camila Cabello ended her unforgettable performance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards with a sweet message to her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes.

“Give it up for my guy, Shawn Mendes,” Cabello, 24, said following her colorful “Don’t Go Yet” rendition on Sunday, September 12. The “Havana” singer then blew a kiss to the camera as Mendes, 23, took the stage for “Summer of Love.”

While the Cuba native chose a dramatic black-and-white opening that transformed into a bright vision as she concluded her hit song, the Canada native opted for a more simple set-up for his track.

Mendes was also seen dancing along to his girlfriend’s performance backstage.

Cabello and Mendes’ individual scene-stealing moments come after the Cinderella star shut down rumors that she was engaged to her boyfriend.

“Oh, is this news? No, guys!” she shared during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon late last month.

Although the former Fifth Harmony star was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand, she confirmed that Mendes hadn’t proposed and it was all a miscommunication because she didn’t know where to wear an engagement ring.

“I mean, I’d actually like you to enlighten me – which hand is the engagement hand? Because I don’t know,” she noted in August. “My parents are married, and they both lost their ring. Literally, my mom couldn’t tell me, either. She could save me from this, but she doesn’t because she doesn’t know, either!”

Even though the pair have no plans to tie the knot yet, Mendes previously admitted that it was on his mind.

“Yeah, absolutely. I think for me it’s always been if I’m not willing to talk about that stuff then I kind of check out a little bit, and I don’t know, I really think when you know, you know,” he shared with Entertainment Tonight in December 2020.

Mendes and Cabello first sparked romance rumors in 2019, after being close friends for five years since meeting on Austin Mahone‘s tour.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden in November 2015, Mendes shared that they weren’t dating because he got rejected when he previously tried to “make a move.” At the time, Cabello denied that she “swerved” Mendes’ advances and added that she was the one who felt like she was getting “friend-zone[d].”

Six years later, Cabello told James Corden that it was that joint interview that made her realize that she had feelings for Mendes.

“He was like, ‘I like her, she’s the one that doesn’t like me’ or something like that,” she recalled on The Late Late Show With James Corden in August. “I was completely in love with him. And he was the one I thought wasn’t in love with me back.”