Katie Maloney was not exactly thrilled to cross paths with Tom Sandoval and his girlfriend, Victoria Lee Robinson — and she broke down all the awkward details.

During the Wednesday, September 5, episode of Katie and Dayna Kathan‘s “Disrespectfully” podcast, the pair said they spotted Sandoval, 42, and Victoria, 32, while at a Limp Bizkit concert in Los Angeles.

“I look to my left and there’s not a ton of people. But there’s enough people that it’s still a pretty intimate gathering of folks. I look over and Tom Sandoval is in cosplay as Fred Durst. He’s got a red hat on,” Katie, 37, noted. “Normally, he’s wearing a black TomTom hat, but this was a red hat. He picked the red hat for the evening.”

Katie didn’t make any attempt to interact with Sandoval, adding, “[We] ignore them. Where I need to look is out here anyway. I don’t need to look over there. I keep my attention over here.”

While enjoying the event, Katie accidentally shared a glance with her Vanderpump Rules costar.

“But at one point, I’m looking to my left and out of my periphery, I see the two of them and they’re just waving at me,” she told Dayna. “It kind of was a little bit of a f–k you.”

Katie was determined not to let the interaction affect her evening. “It didn’t obviously ruin anything, but we could have done without it,” she quipped. “I’m not paying attention. I’m not doing anything.”

Meanwhile, Dayna expressed her frustration with the “weird” moment.

“It is obviously uncomfortable. Not to mention we were there as a guest of the band, and I’m not about to make a scene. I’m not about to have a confrontation there,” she added. “I could have done my whole life without it. All I can say about it is it felt like some really hostile energy coming from them. The vibes were weird. It felt very like them trying to take up space and be like, ‘We are here. F–k you.'”

The Vanderpump Rules cast — past and present — has remained divided since Sandoval and Ariana Madix called it quits in March 2023 following nearly a decade of dating. After Sandoval’s affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss made headlines that same month, most of their mutual friends sided with Ariana, 39.

Season 11, however, called that into question when cast members such as Lala Kent and Scheana Shay vocalized their issues with Ariana’s decision not to film with Sandoval. In the aftermath of the onscreen drama, Bravo put Vanderpump Rules on a pause, and the show hasn’t filmed any new episodes yet.

While not everyone has remained close to Ariana after the cheating scandal, Katie has continued to spend time with her friend and Something About Her cofounder. Katie has also publicly slammed Sandoval and Rachel for their behavior toward Ariana. Last month, Katie called Rachel, 29, out for still speaking about the drama after leaving the show.

“You’re ruining Ariana because you f–ked her boyfriend in her home while she was away at a funeral,” Katie said on her podcast. “You need to get your f–king head checked, Rachel.”

She added: “The s–t that you put everyone through, the s–t you pulled with me, the vile f–king s–t you said to me, the way you made me feel when I looked in your f–king face and told you and now you wanna come and say this.”

Katie offered a suggestion to Rachel after not being in contact with her for more than a year, saying, “Log off. Get off the f–king internet. Go open a Pilates studio. Find a nice man, anyone that will f–king date you and have a nice simple life. No one wants to f–king talk to you with the s–t that you’re doing. You’re insane. We’re all left you alone. You’re mad that we weren’t just like hitting you up, you dipped out, disappeared, went to your mental health place, blocked everyone that even remotely tried to reach out to you, it wasn’t gonna happen.”

During an exclusive tell-all with Us Weekly, Rachel made it clear that she was excited to move forward.

“The dark times were so dark, and it felt like there wasn’t a way out for the longest time. I [decided] I need[ed] to start making better decisions,” she said in August. “It took time to integrate everything that I learned into my real life, but I feel like I’m finally now able to start living for me.”