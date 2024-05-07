Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney shut down rumors that she and former costar Stassi Schroeder are feuding.

“OK, somebody said, ‘Are you and Stassi still close?’” Kaitlyn Bristowe asked while reading fan questions during the Tuesday, May 7 episode of the “Off the Vine” podcast.

“Yeah, I mean, Stassi, OK, she’s got two kids now,” Maloney, 37, replied. “While I wish we spent more time together — I think you’re in a similar position where it’s like, you’re friends that have kids — so I think, you know, maybe once life balances out a little bit, we can spend some time together.”

Schroeder, 35, and her husband, Beau Clark, welcomed their first child, daughter Hartford in January 2021. Two years later, the pair added son Messer to their brood.

“But yeah, I just think we kind of have very different things going on,” Maloney concluded. “But I’m really happy whenever I do get to see her.”

Days before the interview aired, Schroeder denied speculation that the pair were no longer friends amid Maloney’s ongoing feud with VPR castmate Lala Kent.

“I need to step in here,” Schroeder wrote in the comment section of a TikTok video shared on Sunday, May 5. “I’m not on Vanderpump Rules. I’m not on any team. That’s not my life anymore. I have individual friendships with people. Friendships ebb & flow without it being nefarious.”

While the twosome may not be at odds, Schroeder previously admitted that she doesn’t keep up with VPR because she’s “too close to some of them” to watch.

“I get tagged in things all the time, people are like, ‘I need Stassi to come back and tell off Lala or tell off Scheana [Shay] or tell off Katie and Ariana [Madix] or tell off somebody,’” she said, adding, “I don’t know what’s going on. When I see Lala and we hang out, we don’t talk about what’s happening on Vanderpump Rules. I have no idea who’s fighting with who. I watch The Valley, guys.”

Schroeder appeared on VPR for eight seasons before Bravo announced in June 2020 that they cut ties with her and other cast members for past racially insensitive remarks.

As for Maloney and Kent, 33, viewers watched as the duo struggled with their friendship during season 11 of VPR. Ultimately, Kent unfollowed both Maloney and Madix, 38, on social media — which Maloney revealed she found out through a post on Instagram.

“Lala and I over a year ago had went through some stuff, and I thought we repaired [it],” Maloney exclusively told Us Weekly in April about Kent’s decision to cut ties via social media. “Then, this past season you see on the show, we kind of got into some spats.”