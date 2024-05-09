Tom Schwartz revealed that he and Katie Maloney didn’t always see eye to eye on a custody agreement for their dogs.

During the Wednesday, May 8, episode of Billie Lee‘s “Billie & The Kid” podcast, Schwartz, 41, was asked whether he still sees his dogs. “There was no custody battle,” Schwartz clarified about his and Katie’s adopted dogs, Butter and Gordo.

Schwartz admitted that the former couple weren’t always on the same page about their dogs, adding, “Things got heated for a little bit there but I’m the primary caretaker. So I take care of them like 90 percent of the time but it’s good.”

According to Schwartz, the arrangement between him and Katie “works” for them. Vanderpump Rules viewers remember how Schwartz and Katie, 37, discussed their concerns about who would keep their pets in the event of a divorce.

Schwartz and Katie’s ups and downs were well-documented on Vanderpump Rules over the years. After six years of marriage, the pair confirmed their split in March 2022 and their divorce was finalized later that same year.

Katie later said she had no regrets about ending her marriage.

“I was not asking for the world. I was asking for somebody to show up for me and they couldn’t. Over and over and over again. It just became a voice that became louder and louder and I couldn’t deny it anymore,” she said during the September 2023 episode of the “Almost Adulting” podcast. “It was over months — a period of months — and I just got to a point where I was like I need to get real with myself and real with him. I kind of just knew it. I became emotionally withdrawn. I still loved him but the love between us — that connection — that romance was not there anymore.”

Schwartz, for his part, admitted he made mistakes in the relationship.

“I strayed a few times. There were times I thought the relationship was going to come to an end and I was a sloppy douchebag,” he said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in February 2023. “I don’t think I’ll ever get married again. I’ll fall in love, I just don’t think I’ll ever be married again.”

Earlier this year, Schwartz offered an update on finding a “great balance” with their dog custody. Schwartz told People in January that even though things “can get ugly,” he and Katie always get back to a good place.

“I feel like we’ve been through some rough moments in our post-divorce relationship. I feel like we always handle it with decorum — for the most part.” he noted. “[We] have a good flow right now. And I’m so happy.”