Back and better than ever! Carrie Underwood dropped her first music video just five months after she suffered multiple injuries due to an accident outside her home.

The 34-year-old American Idol alum released the much-anticipated video for her hit song “The Champion,” featuring Ludacris, on Friday, March 2, and it’s full of inspiration and familiar faces. It begins with a waving American flag, and leads into clips of leaders such as Martin Luther King Jr. and draws attention to the #MeToo movement. Throughout the video, strength is showcased in all walks of life through powerful pics — including athletes, advocates and more. Underwood’s NHL player husband, Mike Fisher, can also be seen multiple times throughout the video.

The track — which was released in January 2018 — was used as the anthem for the 2018 Super Bowl and was played throughout NBC’s coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The music video was filmed in the Summer of 2017 before her accident.

As previously reported, the country singer took a nasty fall outside her Nashville house in November 2017. The slip landed her in the hospital and unable to perform at the Country Rising concert later that same week. “On Friday night, Carrie Underwood took a hard fall on some steps outside her home,” her rep said in a statement at the time. “While there were no life-threatening injuries, she was taken to the hospital to be treated. She sustained multiple injuries including a broken wrist and some cuts and abrasions from the fall.”

Underwood later confirmed that the accident caused a more serious injury than first reported. She took to her fan club website on New Year’s Day to update fans.

“In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well,” she wrote in a post at the time. “I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood’s husband] Mike [Fisher] that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!