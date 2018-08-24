The cutest canine casting call there ever was! NBC’s triple threat dramas, Chicago P.D, Fire and Med, have banded together as One Chicago, and now, the collective cast is adding a new member to its extended TV family — a puppy!

Stars of the beloved crossover shows — including Chicago P.D.’s Jason Beghe and Jesse Lee Soffer, Chicago Fire’s Miranda Rae Mayo and Yaya DaCosta from Chicago Med — were on hand at a doggy audition to see which pup was destined for stardom.

In a hilariously cute video posted to YouTube by Wolf Films on Wednesday, August 22, Beghe, Soffer, Mayo and DaCosta can all be seen looking confused as the casting director tells them they’re about to audition a “new regular” to join their ranks.

“We’re supposed to pick one?” Beghe, 58, who plays Hank Voight, says as he points to a half-dozen playful Golden Retriever pups.

Soffer, for his part, gets right into interviewing the dogs. “Here’s the thing,” the 34-year-old actor, who portrays Detective Halstead, says as he bends down to look a panting pooch in the eye. “There’s some characters on our show who, you know, are getting a little older. You bring a real youth and cuteness that [Adam] Ruzek doesn’t have anymore, does that make sense?”

The camera then pans to DaCosta, 35, who cradles a furry face in her hands and asks, “how’s your fetch game?” before noting how the puppy would utilize its fetching abilities.

After all the actors get a turn snuggling a furry friend, Soffer declares that he thinks “each show deserves a mascot,” to which all his castmates are in agreement.

The clip ends with Mayo, 28, rolling around on the ground with six puppies where they can be seen wagging their tails and giving her kisses. “Have you ever wondered what heaven looks like? This is it,” she says.

