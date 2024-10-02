Moriah Plath dropped a bombshell on her family during the Welcome to Plathville season 6 finale — and her brothers didn’t handle it well.

During the season finale, which aired on Tuesday, October 1, Moriah, 22, told Ethan Plath that she invited her ex-boyfriend to come watch their family concert.

“There was something that he had kept from me that I didn’t know about. And then when I found out, I went no contact for eight months,” Moriah recalled about why she split from her unnamed ex. “He reached out to me and said, ‘If you’re looking for answers, feel free to call me, text me. I am more than willing to explain things to you and your family.’ And I took him up on his offer and met with him and talked, and it all makes sense now.”

Ethan, 26, was unconvinced that the guy changed and refused to hear him out. “You want to be with somebody that lied to you from the start?” he asked Moriah. She defended her ex, saying, “Ethan, if you talk to him, it will all make sense now.”

Throughout the season, Moriah told viewers how heartbroken she was by her ex-boyfriend, who allegedly kept secrets from her and lied throughout their romance. As a result, she moved back in with her dad, Barry Plath, and both she and her siblings cut off all ties with the ex.

“I’m worried that he will call Moriah back away from this family. I’m worried that Moriah will not be treated like she deserves to be treated,” Ethan told the cameras. “I don’t know what Moriah sees in this guy.”

Moriah, meanwhile, insisted that she had “all the little pieces to the puzzle” and was “putting that puzzle together.”

Although Moriah wanted her family to mend fences with her ex-boyfriend, she didn’t tell anyone but Ethan that she invited him to their concert. In fact, she awkwardly excused herself from brother Micah Plath’s birthday dinner, which only raised more questions about her actions.

“I was mainly shocked because I had understood that Moriah wanted to cut ties and get over him,” Micah, 23, told the cameras after Ethan revealed that Moriah’s ex was in town. “I know it’s her life, but I’m not OK with that.”

Micah and Ethan weren’t the only ones who had issues with their sister’s choice — their brother Isaac Plath also flew off the handle. He tried to call Moriah, but she just hung up the phone.

“We went from, like, super awkward dinner to Ethan dropping a bombshell of news to basically a riot with pitchforks of Plaths,” Micah’s girlfriend, Veronica Peters, revealed.

After Isaac, 18, and Micah tried to find Moriah, Ethan located her in the guy’s car and told her it was time to leave. Moriah was distraught but eventually talked to Micah about why she was OK with her ex being back in her life.

“I had a four-hour conversation with him. He explained everything from beginning to end and it all made sense,” Moriah said.

Ethan, meanwhile, poked fun at Moriah’s choice in men, telling his brothers, “I can’t believe that she wrote songs about him. And he looks like Mr. Potato Head!”

The next morning, Moriah spoke with her parents about the drama and decided not to have her ex attend their concert. “We will all love you either way,” mom Kim Plath said, noting that no one is “mad” at Moriah for her decision.

“I wish I could have snuck my man in, but maybe next time,” Moriah confessed after the show, noting, “I value my family’s opinion a lot, and I know they only want the best for me.”

Moriah teased that her “next chapter” might not be what everyone wants. “I guess the rebel is back,” she said, while pointing to her tattoo that says “rebel.”