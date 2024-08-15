Wells Adams teased that his nice-guy attitude might not have served him well on season 3 of The Traitors.

Adams, 40, hinted that his gameplay for the upcoming season wasn’t as serious as some of his castmates, revealing the stars were told “Don’t talk” whenever they weren’t filming the Peacock series.

“It’s all Housewives who can’t stop talking,” Adams claimed during the Thursday, August 15, episode of “KFC Radio” podcast, referring to Bravo stars Dolores Catania, Dorinda Medley, Chanel Ayan and Robyn Dixon.

The Bachelor Nation star noted that it was “interesting to see” how being talkative or quiet was interpreted by the rest of the contestants. “People would perceive that as shady if you weren’t always gabbing,” Adams said. “I’m always, like, I don’t have the energy to do this all day.”

While Adams played coy about how long he lasts this season, he made it clear that he never took anything too seriously.

“It is a game, I don’t think anyone really is angry at anybody,” he explained, clarifying, “Obviously [if someone] gets killed or banished they get pissed off. … At least that’s how I took it.”

Podcast host Kevin Clancy joked, “So, Wells lost,” teasing that his approach wouldn’t work for the long haul. “Maybe,” Adams cheekily replied.

Adams also teased, “You can learn a lot about people by how they attempt these missions. If you are a traitor, you don’t need immunity. So you might not be working as hard.” He called the whole experience a “huge mindf–k.”

Traitors follows celebrity contestants as they compete in a series of challenging missions while earning money for a prize pot. Throughout the season, the stars must decide who is a “traitor,” which is someone allowed to kill off other players, or if they’re loyal, a.k.a. a “faithful.”

In June, Adams was announced as one of 21 contestants that were recruited to stay in host Alan Cumming’s castle and compete. In addition to the Housewives in the cast, the lineup includes Tom Sandoval, Tony Vlachos, Carolyn Wiger, Britney Haynes, Rob Mariano (Boston Rob), Chrishell Stause, Danielle Reyes, Bob the Drag Queen, Gabby Windey, Dylan Efron, Jeremy Collins, Bob Harper, Ciara Miller, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Sam Asghari and Nikki Garcia.

“I really didn’t know anybody,” Adams explained on Thursday, confessing, “I’m not a Housewives fan. There’s a ton of Housewives. I was like, ‘What are you even doing on this show?’”

The Bachelor in Paradise bartender identified Zac Efron’s brother, Dylan, as a “super nice guy,” noting that he “knew of” some other contestants but wasn’t aware of most of their backgrounds.

Adams confirmed that filming has wrapped on season 3 but couldn’t reveal much more as fans await a premiere date.

In the meantime, Traitors alums Kate Chastain and Parvati Shallow gave an educated guess on which stars would fare the best in Scotland.

“My money is on Dolores from The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Chastain, 41, shared during a “Spill the Tea” panel as part of The Traitors’ Castle Garden pop-up event at The Grove in Los Angeles in June, which Us Weekly attended. “She’s athletic. She knows when to talk and when not to talk.”

Shallow, who served as a traitor on season 2, identified Collins, 46, as the one to watch, saying he was “what it takes to win this game.” She explained, “He’s like the mayor. People are gonna love him. He is very easy to get along with. I think he is good.”

The first two seasons of The Traitors are currently streaming on Peacock.