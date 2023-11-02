According to Wells Adams, there’s no such thing as a “bad edit” in The Bachelor franchise.

“After doing the show for so long, I don’t really believe that you can edit someone into something that they’re not,” Wells told Hannah Brown on her “Better Tomorrow” podcast on Wednesday, November 1. “Showing who someone is, is really hard to manipulate and change. I think what ends up happening is… when someone says ‘I got a bad edit,’ that’s really them saying ‘I don’t really know who I am and the person that I’m seeing is not who I think I am.’ … The truth is, that’s probably pretty close to who you are.”

Wells elaborated that because he was 31 years old when he first appeared on JoJo Fletcher’s season 12 of The Bachelorette, he felt “so much more prepared than anybody else.”

He said, “I had my own radio show when I was 16 years old. Almost half of my life I have lived with the knowledge of self editing myself when the mic was hot.”

The Bachelor in Paradise bartender trusted that he “wouldn’t say anything stupid” on camera. “I knew I was gonna be able to represent myself well,” he explained.” If you can edit me into some crazy thing that’s one thing and that’s something a lot of people are scared about … You are really exposing yourself when you go on a show like that.”

Wells advised contestants to “really know who [you] are” before signing up for the show.

Wells has been bartending on Bachelor in Paradise since season 4, which premiered in 2017. While serving drinks, he also acts as a therapist to contestants as he listens to their love life drama and gives them his best advice.

During season 9 — which airs every Thursday on ABC at 9 p.m. EST — Wells encouraged contestants to write “whatever they want” and insert it into a “Truth Box” on episode 4. “Every season some of you guys say the exact same thing to me: ‘I wish I had said the things that I wanted to say but I was too scared to say them,’” Wells explained to the group.

When the Truth Box was broken open by Aaron Schwartzman, secrets came out about how Tanner Courtad should “watch out” for Kat Izzo, that Rachel Recchia and Brayden Bowers should makeout and more.

In October, Wells exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about the Truth Box. “I wonder if people are going to be mad at me,” he told Us. “I am interested to see how the audience and how the cast respond to this because it’s an opportunity for people to say whatever they want without any repercussions.”

He added, “It also allows people to actually tell their truth, which I think is a very good thing, especially when it comes to wanting to take your relationship to the next level.