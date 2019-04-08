Friends that camp together, stay together. Wendy Williams enjoyed a week-long spring break from her daytime talk show with the pals she met in the sober living facility where she currently resides.

“I’ve met some really great girls who have been sober for, like, 13, years,” Williams, 54, said on the Monday, April 8, episode of The Wendy Williams Show. “So, this weekend, we decided to go camping. … I’m thinking we’re going over to Ellis Island … to one of those glamp-grounds where there is a toilet, caviar, a midnight snack. And you get a butler to roast marshmallows. No, honey.”

The Ask Wendy author explained that she and her pals ended up in a small town in upstate New York and stayed in a “hood trap” with “no running water.” She quipped, “The biggest thing going is the Walmart [that is open] 24 hours [a day].”

While on the trip, Williams was photographed in the superstore riding a scooter and looking disheveled. However, the former radio DJ explained that she was not “frail” like some people thought — instead, she was just tired and having fun with her companions.

She explained, “You know I have the Graves’ disease, where there is pressure by my eyes. Sometimes my eyes [pop out]. Right? They caught me with an eye pop, also. So they are like … ‘She was wearing a robe.’ Yep … it was 4 in the morning. … What you want me to wear, a ball gown? … They should let you shop if you want to at 4 in the morning in a robe!”

Williams ended on a powerful note about her health: “Do I look frail to you?”

The New Jersey native took a two-month hiatus from the Fox hit in January due to health issues caused by her thyroid disease. On March 19, she revealed that she has “been living in a sober house … for some time now” to help her deal with her “struggle with cocaine.”

A source later told Us Weekly, “[Wendy] is 100 percent committed to her sobriety now. Her sober coach has been on set with her every day since her return and she’s focused on taking back control of her life. She’s a work in progress.”

Less than one week later, DailyMail reported that Williams was hospitalized after she was found intoxicated by a member of her team. The next day, Page Six claimed that the talk show host’s husband Kevin Hunter’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, gave birth.

A second insider explained to Us that the couple, who have been married for more than 21 years, may be heading toward a split as a result of the drama. “[Kevin] has wanted to separate so that they would be free to live their own lives,” the insider revealed. “Wendy has begged Kevin to stay with her. It’s been a very long, sad, vicious cycle.”

