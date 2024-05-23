Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Shay Mitchell Previews ‘Thirst’ Series — and Shares Which ‘PLL’ Costar She Wants for Season 2 (Exclusive)

By
Shay Mitchell Reveals Which PLL Costar She Wants for Thirst With Shay Mitchell
Shay Mitchell.Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Shay Mitchell is living her “dream” as the host of her first travel and culinary show Thirst With Shay Mitchell.

The series, which is now streaming on Max, follows Mitchell, 37, as she explores the world and sips her way through South America indulging in the latest drink trends. Mitchell exclusively told Us Weekly that the show began because of her “curiosity” and love of adventure — especially the idea of “being able to further explore cultures, history [and] human connection through drink.”

“You can learn a lot about a culture through the beverages that they have as well as food, obviously,” Mitchell told Us. “But this was really just led by my curiosity, and I think there’s a lot of different shows on food, but there wasn’t really anything that was specific to the beverages that accompanied the meals.”

Mitchell noted that the series is a “very different feeling” from the ones she’s experienced being on scripted shows like Pretty Little Liars and You.

Pretty Little Liars Where Are They Now

Related: What the 'Pretty Little Liars' Cast Is Up to Now

“It’s exciting and nerve-racking at the same time,” she said. “I’m not playing a character. I’m really playing myself, and this is something I’m extremely passionate about in a different way.”

Over four weeks, Mitchell jet-setted to countries including Argentina and Brazil and toasted with locals over potato wine in Peru and espresso and beer in Colombia. She revealed it was the spontaneous moments that made the cut and also made the bucket list experiences more memorable.

Shay Mitchell Reveals Which PLL Costar She Wants for Thirst With Shay Mitchell
Shay Mitchell, Pedro McCardrell, Fernando Machado and Bruno Bittincourt cheersing at Ostradamus. Courtesy of WBD

“We’d land, we’d scout, we’d shoot. And even on the days when we were supposed to be scouting, I was shooting, a lot of the scenes that were in the show weren’t planned to be done,” she said. “Actually, some of my favorite scenes weren’t planned. And I had just gone off with my coproducer and we just shot some of this on our iPhone. So it’s kind of crazy. I learned a lot from shooting a show like this!”

While season 1 is just underway, Mitchell is already “manifesting” a return for season 2.

'Pretty Little Liars’ Cast’s Dating History- Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Tyler Blackburn and More Stars’ Love Lives - 972

Related: 'Pretty Little Liars’ Cast: Who the Stars Have Dated in Real Life

“I would love to be able to shoot more seasons of the show,” she said. “I think there’s so many more places we could go. Obviously, the world is a very big place. I would love to shoot season 2, possibly in Asia. I’m just gonna put it out there.”

Mitchell noted that she’s “so curious” about many other places — including ones she hasn’t even discovered yet. She added, “I’m very much rooting for season 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10.”

Shay Mitchell Reveals Which PLL Costar She Wants for Thirst With Shay Mitchell
Courtesy of WBD

As for a future season of the series, Mitchell shared that she has one travel companion in mind — her former PLL costar Ashley Benson.

“Just call up Ashley and see if she wants to come on season 2,” Mitchell said, adding that Benson, 34, is her “go-to buddy” for a drink.

Pretty Little Liars Next Generation Shay Mitchell Sasha Pieterse and More Stars Kids 545

Related: Pretty Little Liars' Next Generation: Shay Mitchell and More Stars' Kids

While noting that she and Benson — whom she calls an “awesome, incredible” mom — have now brought kids into the mix, Mitchell said they’ll still grab a beverage. (Benson shared a pic of her baby with husband Brandon Davis in February. Mitchell, meanwhile, welcomed daughters Atlas and Rome in 2019 and 2022, respectively, with Matte Babel.)

Yellow Crocs

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — Crocs Are 25% Off Today! View Deal

Mitchell added, “When I’m back, we have plans to [go out].”

Thirst With Shay Mitchell is now streaming on Max.

With reporting by Andrea Simpson

In this article

InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes After Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Jan 2018

Shay Mitchell

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!