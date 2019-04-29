Warning: This story contains spoilers from the Sunday, April 28, episode of Game of Thrones.

If you haven’t yet watched the third episode of Game of Thrones‘ final season, this is your last chance to turn back. The episode, which took 55 days to shoot and ran 82 minutes, included many casualties. Below, Us Weekly will reveal each character who was killed during the horrific Battle of Westeros.

Dolorous Edd (portrayed by Ben Crompton)

Cause of death: The first big death of the episode, Dolorous saved the life of Samwell Tarly and was then stabbed in the back by a Walker.

Lyanna Mormont (portrayed by Bella Ramsey)

Cause of death: During the battle, she was crushed by a While Walker. In her final moments, she proved she was just as feisty as ever.

Beric Dondarrion (portrayed by Richard Dormer)

Cause of death: After saving Arya’s life in the castle, he was stabbed multiple times. His death allowed her to escape.

Theon Greyjoy (portrayed by Alfie Allen)

Cause of death: In a brave moment and attempt to save Bran, chose to go straight for The Night King one-on-one, immediately being killed with his own weapon.

The Night King

Cause of death: Arya Stark! After killing Theon, the Night King turned away long enough for Arya to sneak up behind him. She stabbed him, causing him to turn to shattered ice.

Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen)

Cause of death: Stabbed by an undead during battle.

Melisandre (Carice van Houten)

Cause of death: Old age; after finding her purpose, she was ready to die.

The last two received the most fan reaction on social media but Arya herself knew that was going to happen.

“It was so unbelievably exciting. But I immediately thought that everybody would hate it; that Arya doesn’t deserve it,” Maisie Williams told Entertainment Weekly about Arya being the one to end The Night King. “The hardest thing is in any series is when you build up a villain that’s so impossible to defeat and then you defeat them. It has to be intelligently done because otherwise people are like, ‘Well, [the villain] couldn’t have been that bad when some 100-pound girl comes in and stabs him.’ You gotta make it cool. And then I told my boyfriend and he was like, ‘Mmm, should be Jon though really, shouldn’t it?’”

That said, after Arya’s scene with Melisandre, the 22-year-old was ready.

“I realized the whole scene with [her] brings it back to everything I’ve been working for over these past 6 seasons — 4 if you think about it since [Arya] got to the House of Black and White,” the UK native said. “It all comes down to this one very moment. It’s also unexpected and that’s what this show does. So then I was like, ‘F—k you Jon, I get it.’”

Kit Harington was also shocked it wasn’t Jon — but loved that it was Arya.

“It gives Arya’s training a purpose to have an end goal. It’s much better how she does it the way she does it. I think it will frustrate some in the audience that Jon’s hunting the Night King and you’re expecting this epic fight and it never happens — that’s kind of Thrones,” he told EW. “But it’s the right thing for the characters. There’s also something about it not being the person you expect. The young lady sticks it to the man.”

Game of Thrones airs on HBO Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

