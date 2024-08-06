Blake Lively is one of Taylor Swift’s best friends and biggest fans, but don’t ask her to pick a favorite song.

“You can’t ask me to pick one song. That’s a wild question,” Lively, 36, said during a Tuesday, August 6, interview on Australian TV show The Project. “Honestly, I love her music too much to pick one song. I could tell you my favorite child sooner if you would like to know that answer.”

The Gossip Girl alum went on to confirm that she “genuinely” doesn’t have a favorite child — or a favorite Swift song.

Lively and her It Ends With Us costar Jenny Slate appeared on The Project ahead of the premiere of their new film, which hits theaters Friday, August 9. Based on the Colleen Hoover novel of the same name, the Justin Baldoni–directed film uses Swift’s “My Tears Ricochet” in the official trailer. The song comes from Swift’s eighth studio album, Folklore, and aligns with Hoover’s tale of domestic violence, with Swift singing from the perspective of a spirit speaking to her murderer.

“Colleen is able to tell something that’s deeply personal and intimate but is able to resonate with so many people,” Lively said at a Q&A for Book Bonanza. “And Taylor, she’s such an incredible writer. She writes from such personal experiences and vulnerability.”

Lively went further by comparing the author to the songwriter, referring to them as “women who are authoring their stories.”

Lively and Swift’s friendship expands far beyond this latest collaboration. The pair have been pals since 2015, sharing iconic friendship moments and even working together on Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me” music video.

Swift is also the godmother to Lively’s four children, whom she shares with husband Ryan Reynolds. The singer has featured the children’s names in her music, mentioning Betty, James and Inez on “Betty” from Folklore.

“There are a few of the characters [in ‘Betty’] that I actually, fun fact, named after real people in my life who I love more than anything,” Swift said during a Philadelphia show on The Eras Tour in May 2023 — at which Lively, James and Inez were in attendance. “And their names are James, Inez and Betty.”

Reynolds recently mentioned Swift while promoting his latest project, Deadpool & Wolverine, calling him her “godkids‘ sperm donor” in an appreciation post for the couple.

“Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness and magic into this film,” she said of the Marvel movie.

She went on to call the film “an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality and an abs sandwich,” jokingly crediting Reynolds’ costar Hugh Jackman as the reason for that last part. “That’s just Hugh for you!”