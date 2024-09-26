Hoda Kotb shocked millions of viewers when she announced her departure from Today, but her exit did not come as a surprise to some in the industry.

“It’s such a hard job on your life,” an NBC insider exclusively told Us Weekly. “I think the average person understands that morning TV is not glamorous.”

Much like Jennifer Ansiton’s Alex Levy and more characters on AppleTV+’s The Morning Show, Kotb, 60, wakes up at 3:00 a.m. every weekday for work — while balancing her responsibilities as a single mom of two. “This industry is not for the faint of heart,” the insider added.

Making that wakeup call even harder? Kotb also recently relocated with her daughters Haley, 7, and Hope, 4 from Manhattan to suburban Westchester, New York, which she previously revealed on Today. (Hoda shares her kids with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.)

Related: 'Today' Show Hosts React to Hoda Kotb's Surprising Exit News of Hoda Kotb’s Today show exit is bittersweet for her cohosts. “I just turned 60, and it was such a monumental moment for me when I turned 60 years old because I started thinking about that decade, like, what does that decade mean? What does it hold? What’s it gonna have for me?” Kotb, […]

“She’s a mom later in life,” the insider added. “She wants to focus on her kids.”

The source noted that fellow Today anchors and NBC executives knew about Kotb’s decision to leave the show, but those outside that inner circle were left in the dark.

“She’s the person that everybody loves,” the insider said of Kotb. “She’s the same off-camera as she is on-camera and I think that’s what’s the hardest thing because that can’t be said for everybody.”

The source called Kotb’s decision to leave Today “wonderful for her,” noting that she’s a “warm” person. “But it’s a huge blow,” the insider added.

Related: Hoda Kotb's Sweetest Family Photos Through the Years Hoda Kotb has often gushed about how her loved ones have defined her life — especially her daughters, Haley and Hope. The Today anchor became a mother when she adopted her little ones in 2017 and 2019, respectively, with her then-partner, Joel Schiffman. The former couple got engaged after six years of dating in 2019 […]

Kotb tearfully revealed her departure from Today during the Thursday, September 26, episode of the morning show. “I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new. This is the right time for me to move on,” she explained, noting that her daughters were the motivation for her exit.

Kotb has been with NBC for over three decades, joining Today in 2007. She became an anchor on the morning show in 2018 alongside Savannah Guthrie, who remains in that position.

As for what’s next for Kotb, the source said that she’s been “very focused” on wellness and is gearing up for a Today wellness retreat soon. Hosted by Today, Kotb kicks off her first-ever Making Space Wellness event on October 25 at Miraval Austin Resort and Spa in Austin, Texas. The three-day event will explore “Kotb’s four pillars of personal growth: Mind, Body, Emotion, & Spirit,” and will include “workshops, mindful practices and wellbeing exploration,” according to a press release.

“Maria [Shriver] is guiding her through all of this,” the insider said of fellow NBC News personality Shriver, adding that the twosome are “best friends.”

Related: A Guide to the 'Today' Show Hosts' Families: Meet Their Kids and Spouses The hosts of the Today show have shared several glimpses into their family lives on the show and online over the years. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and more of the NBC morning show stars have welcomed children over the years. Kotb, for her part, became a mother in February 2017 when she adopted […]

But Kotb may not be saying goodbye to NBC for good. The insider added that Kotb may take a page out of Shriver and Today alum Katie Couric’s book and come back for some pieces as a contributor.

Despite Kotb potentially speaking and writing books in her post-Today life, the source noted that one thing is for sure: she’ll be soaking up time with her kids.

Kotb will remain on Today until January 1, 2025.