Hoda Kotb shocked millions of viewers when she announced her departure from Today, but her exit did not come as a surprise to some in the industry.
“It’s such a hard job on your life,” an NBC insider exclusively told Us Weekly. “I think the average person understands that morning TV is not glamorous.”
Much like Jennifer Ansiton’s Alex Levy and more characters on AppleTV+’s The Morning Show, Kotb, 60, wakes up at 3:00 a.m. every weekday for work — while balancing her responsibilities as a single mom of two. “This industry is not for the faint of heart,” the insider added.
Making that wakeup call even harder? Kotb also recently relocated with her daughters Haley, 7, and Hope, 4 from Manhattan to suburban Westchester, New York, which she previously revealed on Today. (Hoda shares her kids with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.)
“She’s a mom later in life,” the insider added. “She wants to focus on her kids.”
The source noted that fellow Today anchors and NBC executives knew about Kotb’s decision to leave the show, but those outside that inner circle were left in the dark.
“She’s the person that everybody loves,” the insider said of Kotb. “She’s the same off-camera as she is on-camera and I think that’s what’s the hardest thing because that can’t be said for everybody.”
The source called Kotb’s decision to leave Today “wonderful for her,” noting that she’s a “warm” person. “But it’s a huge blow,” the insider added.
Kotb tearfully revealed her departure from Today during the Thursday, September 26, episode of the morning show. “I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new. This is the right time for me to move on,” she explained, noting that her daughters were the motivation for her exit.
Kotb has been with NBC for over three decades, joining Today in 2007. She became an anchor on the morning show in 2018 alongside Savannah Guthrie, who remains in that position.
As for what’s next for Kotb, the source said that she’s been “very focused” on wellness and is gearing up for a Today wellness retreat soon. Hosted by Today, Kotb kicks off her first-ever Making Space Wellness event on October 25 at Miraval Austin Resort and Spa in Austin, Texas. The three-day event will explore “Kotb’s four pillars of personal growth: Mind, Body, Emotion, & Spirit,” and will include “workshops, mindful practices and wellbeing exploration,” according to a press release.
“Maria [Shriver] is guiding her through all of this,” the insider said of fellow NBC News personality Shriver, adding that the twosome are “best friends.”
But Kotb may not be saying goodbye to NBC for good. The insider added that Kotb may take a page out of Shriver and Today alum Katie Couric’s book and come back for some pieces as a contributor.
Despite Kotb potentially speaking and writing books in her post-Today life, the source noted that one thing is for sure: she’ll be soaking up time with her kids.
Kotb will remain on Today until January 1, 2025.