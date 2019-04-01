Did the Kardashians Photoshop Their Latest Promo Photo

Photoshop fail? Kim Kardashian released a new promo shot for the 16th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians via Instagram on Sunday, March 31, but fans think the that the Selfish author’s snap with Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner may have had quite a bit of help perfecting the picture with a bit of digital altering.

For starters, there’s the curious case of 39-year-old Kourtney’s foot, which appears to have an extra digit.

“Does Kourtney have two big toes?” one commenter mused.

Others still showed concern for the fact that Khloé, 34, didn’t seem to have legs beneath her skirt. “Where is Khloes lower half of her body?” one wrote. “But where is the rest of Khloe’s body? Lol,” another inquired.

Fans also aren’t buying 23-year-old Kendall’s pose, despite that fact that she also appeared in a promo video posted to Khloé and Kris’ Instagrams on Sunday that showed her wearing the same ensemble. “Kenny looks like she fell down,” one speculated. Agreed a commenter, “Kendall’s looking a bit horizontal there.”

Summed up a Twitter user: “Where is Khloes body and why is Kendall photoshopped in? … So many questions.”

It certainly wouldn’t be the first time the family has relied on digital technology to enhance their photography: The group’s 2018 holiday card was “digitally altered and was put together from many different frames,” a source confirmed to Us Weekly in December.

The source added, “It’s nearly impossible to get the perfect picture with nine children!”

Strong Looks Better Naked author Khloé also admitted to Ellen DeGeneres in 2012 that she, then-husband Lamar Odom, Scott Disick and Kendall were added into the family’s Christmas card that year with “the powers of cameras and Photoshop” — much like fans believe the model was in this latest snap.

“I have to be Photoshopped in,” she confessed. “We pretend that we’re always together.”

Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!