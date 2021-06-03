A tough time to make a change. When Tristan Thompson signed with the Boston Celtics in November 2020, he was hopeful that Khloé Kardashian and their 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson, would move.

“He misses you and wishes you would go there,” Kim Kardashian tells her sister in a new sneak peek for the Thursday, June 3, Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode. “He definitely wants you to move there.”

While the Good American founder, 36, noted that she’s “not opposed” to moving to Boston, she went on to explain that it’s just tough because of their little girl.

“True has her whole life in L.A. — her cousins, I have preschool class at my house, it’s COVID. I just can’t take her to Boston and go and find classes there. Everything’s shut down,” she explains. “I think if it was a different year, maybe I’d be more open to uprooting her, but it’s like, what am I gonna do? Take her there to be in a condo there, just to stay in some walls?”

The Skims founder, 40, notes that she sees both sides of it.

“I feel like he was probably so used to being home with you guys every single day and seeing True,” the Selfish author says. “That was probably hard for him to, like, go away and be taken away from all of that.”

Khloé and the NBA player, 30, reunited during the coronavirus pandemic after splitting in February 2019 following a cheating scandal. Us Weekly confirmed they were back together in August 2020 amid the pandemic.

“They will be living together in Boston and L.A.,” an insider told Us at the time about their plans to split their time between two cities. “Tristan has really turned his behaviors around and is focusing on Khloé and True. All of Khloé’s friends really like Tristan. Even though what he did was so horrible, they know Tristan is a good guy and Khloé is very dedicated to making their relationship work.”

During Thursday’s episode, Khloé explains that the pandemic was “great” for their relationship overall.

“Just spending that much time and working on certain things, I can tell he almost feels like, what’s gonna happen now that we are separated or whatever?” she says. “I’m used to being apart. So for me, it’s not that jarring. I don’t think he’s ever spent that much time with me or anyone.”

In her confessional, the former Kocktails With Khloé star adds that she knows the athlete is lonely in Massachusetts without the family.

“We’ve spent so much time together during COVID. I am more open to the idea of a future with me and Tristan but uprooting to a completely different state is challenging for adults but especially toddlers,” the former Revenge Body host says. “I think there’s been so much change for True right now, I just don’t want to uproot her and remove her of all the things that she’s familiar with, that stabilize her.”

The reality star also explains that her daughter has a lot of questions now that he has left town.

“She keeps wondering, ‘Why am I in this new house? Where’s my dad?'” Khloé tells Kim. “She keeps asking all these questions.”

